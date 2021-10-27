Latest addition to Rolls-Royce Connoisseur’s Collection unveiled

The Rolls-Royce Cellarette, a Whisky and Cigar Chest, is designed to entertain and delight guests

Leather lined, black anodised aluminium bottle holder accommodates an array of bottle sizes

Spanish Cedarwood-lined humidor, complete with hygrometer

Intricately detailed cigar cutter and lighter, made by S.T. Dupont, Paris.

“The Rolls-Royce Cellarette, the latest addition to the Rolls-Royce Connoisseur’s Collection, offers our clients new ways to enhance their lifestyle beyond the experience of their Rolls-Royce motor car. Historically, Cellarettes were used to secure wine and spirits. This bespoke chest can be configured to stow aperitifs or digestifs, dependent on the client’s preferences, alongside prized cigars, in a spectacular fashion.”

Nicholas Abrams, Bespoke Designer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The House of Rolls-Royce is delighted to present the newest addition to its portfolio of collectables, the Rolls-Royce Cellarette. Containing an array of accoutrements designed to perfect any soiree, the Cellarette derives from the marque’s rich heritage of providing clients with effortless and affable hosting opportunities. The Cellarette will both surprise and delight those who encounter it.

The Cellarette epitomises true Rolls-Royce style: precision engineering, exquisite hand craftsmanship and a breath-taking presentation of luxury. The polished aluminium chassis, enveloped by embossed Rolls-Royce Havana leather complete with an Obsidian Ayous Open Pore veneer serving tray with Spirit of Ecstasy inlay, makes the Cellarette the perfect accessory for any Rolls-Royce owner with a passion for convivial hosting. Although the Cellarette will fit into the rear of any Rolls-Royce, it truly comes into its own as a centrepiece at an al fresco dining experience, or as an accompaniment at an intimate gathering.

The dark exterior opens to emit a warm ambient glow. Armagnac leather highlights are accentuated by a soft light, evoking the atmosphere of a distinguished Members’ Club. An array of beautiful accessories are revealed in a mechanical fashion, mirroring the opening of the coach doors of a Rolls-Royce motor car. Once unfurled, the client is presented with hand-blown lowball glasses, each exquisitely finished with the ‘RR’ monogram. These glasses rotate outwards as the unit opens, evoking a charming sense of theatre.

In unison with the glasses, a magnificent Armagnac leather-lined bottle pannier is revealed. The ‘RR’ embellished holder can adapt to different bottle sizes, with the bottle held in place magnetically by a polished aluminium fastener, ensuring safe stowage of any one of the client’s preferred refreshments. At the opposing end is a humidor which, when opened, offers the user a cigar tray. Cigars are nestled in Spanish Cedarwood at the chosen humidity level for optimum enjoyment, a measure that is precisely monitored by a hygrometer. Featuring unique detailing, the hygrometer recalls the hands of the fabled Rolls-Royce clock.

Accompanying the humidor are the perfect accessories for the cigar enthusiast. Magnetically held at either end of the cassette are two smaller containers – one for an intricately detailed cigar cutter and lighter, made by S. T. Dupont, Paris, and engraved with the Spirit of Ecstasy Expression, and the other for an ashtray. To ensure compact transit, the ashtray’s cigar cradles extend only once the container is opened.

The Cellarette represents The House of Rolls-Royce’s commitment to producing the finest luxury products and experiences for its patrons, well beyond the confines of the automotive environment. Like any Rolls-Royce product, the Cellarette can be tailored to the client’s exact specification.

The Rolls-Royce Cellarette is available to acquire through Rolls-Royce dealerships, with prices starting from £40,570 excluding local taxes.