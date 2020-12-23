Teenagers from Route2Work College at Jarrow Hall, run by Groundwork South and North Tyneside, are carrying out volunteering projects across their local area in the build-up to Christmas with an aim to combat hardship.

After developing their social action ideas and pitching their plans, two teams of teenagers are currently delivering the projects across the community, in line with government and department for education guidelines.

The 16-17 year old learners are taking part in a bespoke NCS (National Citizen Service) programme, with NCS delivery partner Headliners (UK), a youth media charity.

The team organised a sponsored walk from Jarrow to South Shields town centre raising sponsorship money. With the funds collected, they’ve been purchasing items on Hebburn Helps’ Christmas wish list. The community Food Bank and Crisis Response Team are distributing presents to families most in need this season.

Another project has seen the teenagers designing mental health posters and displaying them locally, raising awareness and signposting to supportive organisations such as Tyneside and Northumberland MIND. They decided on the idea as Christmas is typically, and more so this year, a time where people can feel isolated.

One of the teens, Thomas Bailey, aged 17, said: “We picked our project because we wanted to try and stop people from suffering alone, but also to show we care for each other even at the moment when it’s hard. ‘It’s okay to not be okay!’ and ‘No matter what, be yourself’ are our messages.

“You get to take part in different activities with NCS. I have built my confidence massively since the start.”

Rachel Kitson, Operations Manager for Learning, Skills and Employability at Groundwork South and North Tyneside, said: “It has been really challenging to find engagement and enrichment activities for our learners this academic year as COVID-19 has had such a huge impact on our partners and service providers.

“The NCS team at Headliners have worked so hard to engage with us and ensure that the bespoke programme has been delivered to an incredibly high standard and at the same time being COVID safe and secure.

“I took part in a ‘Dragons’’ panel and I was blown away by the presentations and how much work they had put into them. There were many learners who when they started on the programme with us wouldn’t have stood up, spoken and taken questions from the ‘Dragons’’ – to see and hear them do that was fantastic. I could see how much their confidence, communication and social skills had developed whilst taking part in the programme.”

Across the country many more young people are making a difference in their local communities by doing NCS. Since it was founded, over 600,000 young people have been on an NCS programme, contributing to 14.5 million hours of volunteering.