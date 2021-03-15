Lazar Vukovic, a successful 35 year old entrepreneur from Corby, Northamptonshire has written his debut book – ‘Make It Happen!’ released March 29 2021.

Lazar works in many different sectors including; non-profit, charities, digital marketing, media production, and trading, so has a real insight into the world of modernised business.

The little black book covers many different aspects of Lazar’s life including the good, the bad and the just pure crazy. Lazar says: “My main purpose with this book is to share some of my personal stories of how I’ve made things happen. I want to make people laugh out loud and to motivate people to get that idea off the ground”.

‘Make It Happen’ explores what it was like being a child to Serbian immigrants in the UK, the pressures of being a son to a preacher, and Lazar’s experiences of being a playground trader at just 6 years old and how various childhood experiences introduced him to the mindset of how business, and the financial world worked.

It also explores in-depth business experiences later on in Lazar’s career such as advising world leaders, meeting John Challis and working with royalty, and looks into why being ‘a jack of all trades’ can sometimes pay off.

The book can be pre-ordered here: www.blakehousepublishing.co.uk/makeithappen

*****

“Lazar’s evident passion and dedication have taken him all over the world and he is a TRUE entrepreneur”

John Challis aka Boycie, Actor

*****

“If you’re someone who wants to ‘make it happen’, you’ll love reading this book and will certainly benefit from Laz’s experiences”

James Collier, Co-founder of Huel

The world’s largest complete food brand

One of the fastest growing companies in the UK

To help you ‘Make It Happen!’ – Lazar Vukovic is giving one lucky person the chance to gain FULL ACCESS into the life of a successful entrepreneur. To win this once in a lifetime opportunity, you will have to find a special ‘Make It Happen!’ card in your paperback copy of the book.

Full access will mean – 100% access all areas to Lazar’s companies and resources and a 12 month one-on-one mentorship programme with Lazar to help make your business idea a reality.

There will also be a further 10 ‘Make It Happen!’ cards to be found, and these will give the lucky 10 access to a Business Start-up Package; including a brand new website designed and developed, branding created and a team of digital marketing experts to hand.

So – what are you waiting for? You have to be in it to win it – pre-order your copy of ‘Make It Happen’ written by Lazar Vukovic here:

www.blakehousepublishing.co.uk/makeithappen

eBook, audiobook & paperback available on Amazon from 29/03/21