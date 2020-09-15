Starting a business nowadays is made complete by having a dedicated website. Any business industry benefits from a website thanks to the new revenue stream they’ll be opening. Business owners can opt for an easier alternative to create their websites, which is by using a website builder.

A website builder is an online-based tool that helps you create a website with no technical experience or coding knowledge. This article provides you with tips to create a business website using a website builder.

Tips for Creating a Business Website with a Website Builder

Due to its flexibility, there are many options you can take when using a website builder to create. But there are few things you can do to build your website quicker, and we’ve listed them as these seven tips for you.

Make a Plan

Creating a business website starts with planning because it keeps you on track with your objectives. Start by determining your business purpose and how the website can help achieve them. Continue the process by turning your business purposes into budgeting and actions you’re taking.

Determine your budget and what audience demographic you’ll target. With a clear budget, you can start listing what you need for your website, including the website builder like this one hostinger.co.uk/website-builder. Choose a website builder platform that offers web hosting and data center locations near your target audience. Closer data centers result in better website performance.

There are several hosting plans with different capabilities, so adjust your business size and budgeting with a suitable plan. Consider the upgrade or maintenance features to lessen your work.

Write Down the Must-Have Features

Translate your plans into features you need to include on your website. You can do this by understanding the features offered by the builder platform, checking out direct competitors, or learn about the strategies taken by established businesses.

Implement the research result as a list of features you can use for your website. Add features that benefit your visitors and simplify the user journey. In addition, consider the features that support your web admin, such as security, SEO tools, or online store plugins.

Make a Structure Wireframe

A wireframe is also known as a website blueprint. It shows your website’s flow and ensures that it has complete architecture and clear purposes of each element. Creating a wireframe in advance will save you time and help the webmaster work faster and better structure your website.

Source: https://unsplash.com/photos/gcHFXsdcmJE

Start creating your wireframe by listing your target audience’s relevant data, such as design, trends, or user interface preferences. Combine the data with your business activities and continue by creating a wireframe draft.

Drawing the draft in papers and pens is one of the common ways to do it, but you can also use online tools.

Keep the wireframe simple and skip the colors to not limit your options when you use a builder. Make sure all the essential pages are included, such as Home Page, About Us, Product Page, and Contact. The finished draft can be a guide during the building process.

Research the Options

Having a wireframe will guide you to research and pick the best website builder as you specify your website needs to design elements, such as page content or buttons. When researching, understand the features, consider the pros and cons, and how the quality is worth the price you’re paying.

You can also do in-depth research for you to select better. Try looking for additional features like website support, maintenance, or resources because they bring significant impact when your website is live. When you’re happy with your selection, you can now start building your website.

Choose a Related Template

Website builders offer many templates categorized by their functionalities. Your best option is to pick the one that best suits your business or industry. Preview and understand the template, and consider a responsive design suitable for any device.

Choosing your template is one of the crucial steps of building a website. Taking your time is a recommended step because it will be the foundation of how your website looks. Select the template that works for the long-term to avoid making changes after the website’s launch. Fewer changes help increase your SEO and website ranking.

Add Content

Adding content to your website is where the fun begins. After choosing the template, now you can start customizing to make the website yours. The template from a website builder typically has efficient content placement and design that supports a seamless user experience.

Keep in mind to add SEO-friendly content as an effort to drive more traffic to your website. Add relevant content that aligns with your target audience’s search queries by using tools like Google Trends. Consider the types of content that can enrich your website, such as blog posts, infographics, or product reviews.

Launch and Grow Your Site

Once you’ve added content to your website, the next step is to launch it. Before that, make sure you do enough preview and double-check each page to avoid making future changes. Get feedback from a group of people, like friends, business partners, or potential customers. It’s better to make more edits now than later.

Launch the website when you’re ready, and all is looking good. Your website is live, and now you can focus on growing it. The best way to do it is by learning more about SEO strategies, starting social media accounts, and looking into inbound or outbound marketing.

Consider the growth options for both the short and long terms of your business, and align it with your plans and budget. It’s also essential to keep your options open to minimize limitations.

To Recap

Using a website builder is an easy way to create a business website, especially when you need time efficiency. This article has provided you with seven tips to easily create using a builder, which are:

Make a plan

Write down the must-have features

Make a structure wireframe

Research the options

Choose a related template

Add content

Launch and grow your site

We hope it encourages you to start building your business website.