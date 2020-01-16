In 2020, the UK is still addicted to everything Disney. With new films being released and peoples’ love of the classics never wavering, Disney is a big part of our lives and it isn’t going anywhere! For some, the occasional cinema trip just doesn’t satisfy the Disney craving. Once you’ve felt the warming magic of a Disney crescendo it can be hard to go back to everyday life and leave their magical world behind. Luckily, you don’t have to! With plenty of Disney-related ranges and events, Disney has been reinvigorated into daily life in 2019, and here’s how…

Disney products to add sparkle to your day

You can literally find a Disney product to get you through every step of the day — from the moment you wake up to the chirp of your Disney alarm clock, to when you snuggle into your Disney pillow to get a good night’s sleep. When the Walt Disney Company first opened its doors in 1923, it was a film house with one main aim: creating cartoons that would entertain and delight. Today however, Disney is so much more. Expanding from filmmaking, Disney opened its first theme park ‘Disney World’ in Orlando Florida, in 1971, and then it’s shop franchise the ‘Disney Store’ in California, 1987.

Due to the growth of the brand, you can now get Disney versions of just about everything! Spruce up your interior design with Disney printed fabric, designed for curtains, sofas, and armchairs. Make sure your workplace has some Disney touches by bringing your favourite Disney themed mug to the office. Think of a product you use on a daily basis, and I guarantee there’s a Disney version of it somewhere. You can even get Disney branded coffee and tea; they really have got all the essential bases covered!

Disney inspired parties and events

Everyday Disney necessities can sparkle up those gloomy Mondays and get you through the working week, but what about special occasions? Any party or event could be made a whole lot more magical with some Disney touches. Birthday cards are a great example — what better way to wish your loved one a happy birthday than with the face of their favourite Disney character? The ‘Disney Faces’ range from UK Greetings, a leading greeting card supplier, recently won the ‘Best Paper Products and Stationery’ prize at the Licensing Awards. The range is simple yet bold, perfectly encapsulating the essence of some beloved Disney characters. These cards provide a perfect way to commemorate a big day, or even a very happy un-birthday!

There are also many several ways you can create a magical Disney theme for your birthday. Choose from a wide range of Disney themed balloons, party bags, invitations, and other goodies. You could also purchase some personalised selfie frames to frame ever-lasting Disney memories. Whether you go down the dainty Disney princess route, choose a superhero theme, or create a party around your favourite Pixar film, you can make sure it’s perfect. All you have to do is crank up the Disney music and make sure everyone gets the fancy-dress memo!

Revamped classics to look forward to

We don’t have to rely on the old classics for our Disney inspiration. With new blockbusters constantly breaking box-office records there is a lot to look forward to in the cinematic world of Disney! The craze of reanimating our favourite Disney originals has many of us flocking to the cinema. The remake of The Lion King was a roaring success and Beauty and the Beast brought a tear to everyone’s eye. But, that’s not all! There are plenty of live action films to look forward to over the next few years, including:

Mulan (release date 27th March 2020,

Cruella (release date 28 th May 2021)

May 2021) The Little Mermaid (release date TBC)

The Sword in the Stone (release date TBC)

There’s a lot to look forward to in the cinematic world, hopefully these films will quench the appetite of even the most avid Disney fanatic.

The playlist to your daily routine

Music can have a large influence on your mood. Walt Disney famously said: “There’s a terrific power to music. You can run any of these pictures and they’d be dragging and boring, but the minute you put music behind them, they have life and vitality they don’t get any other way.” So, why not take his advice? Add vitality to your daily routine by compiling an uplifting Disney playlist.

Disney songs aren’t only reserved for the films. Many of our favourite tunes have had chart-topping success. In 2013, Frozen’s epic song ‘Let It Go’ by Idina Menzel, reached number 11 in the UK charts and was loved by all. Elton John’s The Lion King smash hit ‘The Circle of Life’, was another favourite, also reaching number 11. In 2019, Zayn Malik and Zhavia Ward’s version of ‘A Whole New World’ (featured in the live action Aladdin) has been a particular favourite.

Whether you’re a fan of the modern Disney tunes or the all-time classics, there’s no doubt that there’s a Disney song for every mood. Start your day with “Heigh-Ho” from Snow White and fall to sleep with the soothing melody of Pinocchio’s ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ — you’ll feel inspired and ready to face the world!