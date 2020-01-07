It goes without saying but learning to drive is a huge milestone in your life. Most will drive numerous cars in their driving careers however most of us remember the car we first learnt to drive in. Join Collingwood, specialist car insurance experts, as they investigate some of the most common models to pass your test in.

1: Peugeot 208

This supermini model is as simplistic as you can get in a learner driver car, especially useful with those with limited experience of driving. A super compact steering wheel, easy-to-read onboard displays, and simple yet effective engineering. The 208 is remarkably easy to control, giving learners that added security over the car as they take on new roads and develop their motoring skills. Not only is the Peugeot 208 easy to handle, it is also very efficient, meaning that it tends to fare better on those longer lesson slots — so instructors don’t have to worry about filling up as frequently.

2: Renault Clio

Known as one of the most reliable models around, the Renault Clio has become a really popular car for instructors and learners alike. It’s another supermini, with straight forward handling and simple on-board display dials. It’s a smooth drive, which can certainly help to put learner drivers at ease when they’re faced with a whole host of new challenges. The compact, streamlined design is helpful for learners when they are developing their spatial presence on the road, for example when they are carrying out one of the required maneuvers on the driving test.

3: Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 is an award-winning instructors’ car, a title awarded to this smart model at the FirstCar Awards in 2018. As Citroen’s best-selling model, it boasts a wide range of features which make it an ideal choice for driving instructors and their pupils. The simple practicality of the vehicle in everyday driving makes it a great choice for getting through lessons seamlessly, and instructors can rely on the engine efficiency to keep them on the move. With excellent safety features such as the built-in safety camera, it’s also affordable to run. With its compact, striking design, the Citroen C3 is one of the top choices for instructors, getting learners through lessons and beyond.

4: Mini Hatchback

The Mini is a true heritage model here in the UK, and many instructors have cottoned onto its superb compatibility as and ideal learner driver vehicle. It’s a fun car to drive, equipped for ease of use and kitted out with an innovative range of safety elements, such as its intelligent parking sensors. Instructors can rest assured that their pupils will be able to steer confidently through the well-weighted system, and the car itself is great for on-road visibility. It’s another excellent option where running costs are concerned, and the overall performance is hard to rival.

5: Vauxhall Corsa

The Vauxhall Corsa boasts a whole host of features that have been engineered to suit the needs of learner drivers. It’s one of the most popular cars on UK roads, and a YouGov poll named it the sixth most famous car. It has proven particularly popular with the millennial age group — which reflects the finding from 2018 that the average driving age is now 26. The Corsa is easy to navigate on the interior, with simple dials and controls setup. The low running cost of the Corsa has meant that many new drivers opt to keep their trusty Vauxhall long after tearing up the L plates, and they’re a popular choice for annual learner driver insurance policies. Crowned as the UK’s best-selling car in September 2019, the Vauxhall Corsa is a great, comfortable car that is popular amongst driving instructors. It’s arguably an icon of UK motoring!

