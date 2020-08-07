Gambling is seen as an activity dominated by men. It was once an activity carried out by men in saloon bars but don’t feel surprised to know that women have also taken part in gambling overtime just that they have not had high profiles like their male counterparts. There is no biological reason giving men an edge or saying that that man would be better than women. But “gambling” has a masculine feeling. Recently times have changed and the old era is fading away rapidly as millions of people have access to gambling all over the world and the increasing availability of the internet has allowed women to flourish even beating their male counterparts.

Some gambling companies and sites such as king Billy are beginning to launch special programs specifically geared towards women. So whether man or woman anyone now can gamble online from the comfort of their homes. But before we look at our top five female gamblers in history, let’s go back to the era where there was no internet or mobile phone technology, where you would actually go into “underground bars” or saloons away from the eyes of the law to take part in gambling games such as poker and other card games etc. Alice Ivers Duffield Tubbs huckert, who was also known as “Poker Alice” ran a successful brothel cross gambling establishment in the late 1800s, she was the first woman to be recognized as a serious poker player. Since then many other popular women players have come up over time such as Lottie Deno, Judy Bayley, Vanessa Selbst etc. we take a look at our top five female gamblers in history:

Alice Ivers Duffield Tubbs Huevert (Poker Alice)

Can u talk about the best new sites without mentioning nytimes, hell no! That is the same way you can’t talk about the women who made a name in the gambling industry without mentioning Poker Alice. From the name “Poker Alice” one would already have an elementary idea that Alice was associated with Poker or she was so good in Poker that she was named Poker Alice . Just as she was called she lived up to her name as a legend in Poker. She was born in England in 1851 and as a child moved with her parents to Virginia, USA. She had love for poker and even refused going to school. She became an outlaw figure in the Wild West after moving to Deadwood, South Dakota.

At age 20, she was married to a mining engineer called Frank Duffield who regularly took her to gambling halls where she picked plenty of tips. Frank was killed in a mining incident and this left her with no support, so she turned to gambling as a way of making money. She apparently opened a poker palace, a saloon and poker hall in South Dakota, she also ran a successful brothel and frequently beat the best men in the area. Alice was renowned as a skilled poker player and was a successful gambler.

Lottie Deno

She was better known by her nickname than her real name. This was another gambling great of the distant past. Her real name was Carlotta J. Thompkins. Lottie Deno was coined from “lotta Dinero” meaning she always had a lot of money which came from the tables of poker. Born in Kentucky in 1844 to a rich family she started playing poker on the Mississippi riverboats and that gave her confidence as she was never afraid of taking big losses. She had earned a small future throughout her professional poker career, she lived in comfort and retired at the age of 89.

Judy Bayley

She was often called the “first lady of gambling in Nevada”. Born in 1915, Texas she became a gambling mistress in 1964. After her husband’s untimely death (Warren Doc Bayley) in 1964. She became the first woman to solely own and operate a hotel casino in Nevada. She accomplished many successes among which was notably bringing in the first live Keno to the strip via de Hacienda casino which she overlooked and managed until her death in 1971 after she had made a name for herself in the world of gambling.

Vanessa Selbst

According to forbes Vanessa Selbst still remains the only female player to be ranked top of the global poker Index born on the 9th of July 1984 in Brooklyn, New York. United States of America into a Jewish family, she graduated from Yale University with a degree in political science.

Talking about her honors, she won the 2010 North American Poker Tour $5000 Mohegan Sun Main event earning $750,000 and returned the following year to successfully defend her title, she also picked up three coveted bracelets from World Series of Poker tournaments and Nathan approximately $15 million in prize money she also remains the only woman to win the North American Poker Tour twice in a row, after her retirement in 2018 she now works as a hedge fund manager.

Annette Obrestad

Born on the 18th of September 1988, Sandnes, Norway at the age of 15 she started her online poker career with $0 and in just less than one year of her career between 2006 and 2007, Obrestad Annette won $600,000 PokerStars, $175000 on Tilt Poker and $260,000 on Ultimate Bet, because of such achievement at a young age her name is already famous just like tmz and rings a bell everywhere. At the age of 19, she became the youngest person to ever win a World Series of Poker bracelet in Europe.