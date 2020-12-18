Depending on their trading style and the form of security to be exchanged, there are hundreds of best day trading options signals that traders may use. This blog focuses on a few important technical indicators which are common among traders of options. Also, please note that this article assumes knowledge of the terms of options and estimates that are involved in technical indicators.

Options Trading why is it different?

In short term trading, technical metrics are also used to help the trader determine:

Movement Range (How Much?)

The direction of movement (which route?)

Movement period (how long?)

The holding duration takes on significance as alternatives are subject to time decay. A stock trader may hold a position for an indefinite period of time, while an options trader may hold a position for a restricted period of time defined by the option expiry date. Given the time constraints, momentum indicators are popular among traders of options who seem to identify overbought and oversold levels.

Key Takeaways

The range of RSI values is 0 to100. Values over 70 typically suggest A value below 30 is suggested for overbought levels and oversold levels.

A price change beyond the Bollinger bands may mean an asset is ready for a reversal, and traders of options may position themselves accordingly.

The intraday momentum index incorporates the principles of intraday candlesticks and RSI, offering an acceptable range for intraday trading (similar to RSI) by showing levels of overbought and oversold.

A reading of the money flow index above 80 shows that security is overbought; a reading below 20 shows that the security is oversold.

The put-call ratio measuring trading volume using put options versus call options and changes in its value signals a change in overall market sentiment.

Open interest gives indications of the frequency of a specific pattern.

Index of Relative Strength (RSI)

In an attempt to assess overbought and oversold conditions, In order to quantify the speed of security and the change in market movements, the relative strength index is a momentum measure that compares the magnitude of recent gains to recent losses over a given period of time. RSI values vary from 0-100, with levels of overbought normally considered to be above 70 and levels of oversold indicated to be below 30.

In comparison to indexes, RSI works better for options on individual stocks, as stocks display overbought and oversold conditions more often than indexes. Options for high-beta stocks and highly liquid are the best candidates for short term trading based on RSI.

Conclusion:-

The value of volatility is known to all options traders, and Bollinger bands are a common way to calculate volatility. As volatility increases, As volatility decreases, the bands expand and contract. The closer the price moves to the upper band, the more the protection can be overbought, and the closer the price moves to the lower band, the more it may be oversold.

A shift of prices beyond the bands will signal that the protection is ripe for a reversal, and traders of options can position themselves accordingly. For eg, after a breakout over the top band, a long put or a short call position can be initiated by the trader. A Breakout beneath the lower band, on the other hand, can reflect a chance to use a long call or short put strategy.