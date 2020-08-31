People use boric acid for multipurpose activities as it provides instant and perfect results. Earlier people use baking soda, vinegar, potato juice, etc. for cleaning clothes, but today, everyone is moving towards borax use. Due to their better results, people are regularly using borax. Using other substances like vinegar and detergent does not provide excellent results in a single wash. The best part about it is that it is cheaper than other chemical substances.

Some interesting facts related to boric powder

The borax is also known as sodium borate, and it has high PH because the chemical occurs naturally. When the substance has high pH, it means that they are suitable for cleaning.

Borax is not only used for household activity, but it plays a vital role in chemical laboratories. It helps in gold mining operations, which means that it is used for various commercial purposes.

Borax powder is available in different brands so purchase it by checking the customer reviews and its price. Moreover, you can quickly get it from any grocery store.

It is interesting to know that soap manufacturing companies use borax while preparing soap. In the market, you can also get Boraxo, which is hand soap in powder form.

How to make your house look neat and clean with the help of borax?

The borax is used for several household activities, so if you want to make your house look clean, you should add some crystals of boric acid in regular cleaning detergents. You only need to add a few gems of boric acid to clean whatever you want entirely.

-Clean your doormats-

It is essential to clean the doormats because they catch dust quickly. The doormat is used several times in a day, and people clean their footwear by placing it on the carpet. So they trap all the dust particles of the shoe. Don’t worry if your carpet is untidy because with the help of boric powder you can make your carpet look like a new one. You can clean the carpet by adding 2 to 3 spoons of borax in a bucket of water. When you are using borax, you need not buy electronic appliances like a vacuum cleaner to clean the door carpets.

-Enhance the plant growth-

By sprinkling boric powder around the tree, will add minerals to the soil, which helps to grow the plant. So you need to follow this procedure after 2 to 3 years. It enhances plant growth and leads to seed development. By adding borax powder into the flower, the plant gives a beautiful fragrance to your house.

-Clean utensils-

After using utensils for several years, they catch rust; with borax’s help, you can clean your tools in a few minutes. It is an excellent detergent for aluminum and porcelain utensils. You need not drain your used appliances because now you can make them like a new one by rubbing boric powder on them.