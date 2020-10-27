We’re a nation of coffee-lovers, and when the pandemic hit back in spring, we never needed it more.

Fast forward a few months and we’re still looking to our favourite blends for that much-needed boost to help get our day underway, to give us a bit of extra energy, or to help us stay relaxed and focused.

Below, we have listed the top 20 towns and cities in the UK drinking the most coffee…

20. Stockton-on-Tees

Whether you’re working from home, running errands or heading out for the day, a hot drink is part of the daily routine and coffee breaks are a necessity for many. Stockton is well-stocked on coffee, with a number of cafés, restaurants and roasters serving up the goods.

19. Aberdeen

Whether it’s to kickstart your morning or just taking a mid-morning breather, Aberdeen is a sure bet to quell that caffeine craving. Perhaps it’s the colder climate that makes a cup of coffee so desirable up there?

18. Bournemouth

Bournemouth’s beautiful Victorian heritage has inspired coffee shops and tea rooms to spring up left, right and centre. They rank 18th in our coffee consumer championship.

17. Preston

Preston is a forward-thinking place when it comes to coffee. They have a range of famous coffee house retailers and an interesting mix of enticing independents too.

16. Glasgow

Glasgow might be known for the cold weather and their tongue-in-cheek humour, but boy do they know a thing or two about coffee. The city has it’s finger firmly on the pulse of current coffee trends, with new cafés popping up all over the place. They love a cup of the good stuff that much, that they host the annual Glasgow Coffee Festival.

15. Portsmouth

From artisan coffee houses serving an array of expertly made brews, to good old fashioned cafés with enormous mugs of the good stuff, Portsmouth has it all.

14. Stoke-on-Trent

Whether it’s a single-origin pour-over or a smooth flat white, Stoke-on-Trent’s coffee scene has you covered. It’s home to thousands of caffeine lovers, and that’s why it ranks in at 14th.

13. Liverpool

Craving coffee? Liverpool is bursting at the seams with coffee shops, cafés, tea rooms and bakeries that serve up all kinds of beautiful blends. No wonder they make it into the top 20 places in the UK for coffee consumption.

12. Manchester

Manchester is a coffee-lover’s dream. Ever since the coffee bean hit the scene, this red-brick city has been serving up some of the best cups around.

11. Southampton

This beautiful port city is home to tons of different coffee shops. From mainstream spots such as Starbucks to independent ventures on the waterfront, it’s no surprise they rank highly on our coffee list.

10. Northampton

Northampton is big on its coffee, so much so, there’s a dental company dedicated just to whitening coffee drinker’s teeth!

9. Ipswich

Ipswich has a fantastic range of independent coffee shops in the town centre, and they’re a bunch who are keen on supporting local businesses too. It’s a coffee match made in heaven.

8. Basingstoke

This small but mighty town in the south is home to some great coffee spots, all with beyond brilliant artisanal qualities.

7. Cardiff

Cardiff is a place with pride in its coffee heritage. With so many fantastic independents to choose from, it’s the place to be for a cultured coffee crawl.

6. Exeter

Exeter is by no means short of coffee shops and locals are blessed for choice with some lovely independent cafés. They come in at a respectable 6th on our list.

5. Bristol

From plantation farms in Brazil to a steaming cup of the good stuff in Bristol, this vibrant city is at the epicentre of the UK coffee scene and it’s drenched in history. One of the UK’s oldest coffee stores was opened in Bristol way back in 1677.

4. Nottingham

Nottingham is a rapidly growing city and so is its coffee scene. They’ve recently been welcoming in a great selection of local cafés and independent coffee stores.

3. Peterborough

Peterborough is another shock result on our list, and we’re surprised to learn it’s a coffee destination of its own. It’s home to tons of artisanal cafés and independent traders.

2. Loughborough

Strike up a conversation with anyone from Loughborough and coffee will quickly enter the discussion. A quick walk into the town centre and you’ll find 11 different coffee shops. A worthy runner up.

1. Norwich

The moment you’ve all been waiting for! The UK city that drinks the most coffee is… Norwich. East Anglia consumes the most coffee in the UK per capita. A city that has cafés, roasteries and market stalls aplenty – it’s a clear winner!