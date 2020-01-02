We have seen a lot happening in the political scene around the world. Government systems are marked with increased revolution and old systems are being replaced with new ones. All this political activity and trends are flooding our society and much more is expected in the coming year. These developments impact our world in the way we living socially, economically, socially and technologically and in many other ways and education is not exception. Many students need to explore political science and write numerous academic papers and meet requirements as apa style essay, authoritative sources, etc.

Political science trends are happening everywhere and there is much more that we have not seen that will be taking place in the near future. Here are some of the notable things that are most likely going to redefine the political scene:

A softening of America’s Economy

The United States feels the political and allied economic heat spreading across the world. Although still having its muscle and significant influence around the world, it will continue to experience a deep in its economy stemming from 2019 into 2020 and beyond. This has greatly been shaped by the political climate.

Strained China-US relations

Dramatic announcements that continue to emerge from Trumps administration are not doing any good to help Americans. Not many people are happy with how things are going and China is part of those who have expressed displeasure over sentiments being shared by the incumbent US leadership. America’s interest in establishing negotiations with North Korea is not a welcome decision by some of the great world economies like China and other allies.

The Houses of Congress puts the US at the Crossroad

Disharmony in the houses of Congress continues to create a state of limbo in the United States administration and political scene. The issues revolving around Trump’s appointments and his legislative agenda continue to cause panic in the country. Motions to impeach him are now at an advanced level and it is unlikely that Trump will deliver tangible results in his first tenure as president of the most powerful nation in the world today. Democrats are confident of blocking Trump’s legislative agenda.

Europe will continue to wallow in Mess

From the time of Brexit, Europe still continues to live in shambles without sufficient political will amongst its leaders to strengthen the region in many ways. May lost favour in Britain together with his Germany counterpart Angela Merkel while Italy is still in a deep budget crisis. The political core in Europe is indeed in shambles. It is not certain how the region will recover with Brexit believed to further cause instability in the European region.

Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe Politics present uncertainties for Investors

Investors are looking for safe investment options elsewhere other than in the U.S., Japan, Europe and China due to the uncertain political climate. China itself is expected to continue establishing its market in Africa although it will not be without challenges from other forces still scrambling for investments in the Dark Continent. Everything continues to revolve around these politics and observers can only wait and see what will ultimately happen.

Global Growth Is not Certain

World politics are ever interfering with the global economy that was projected to grow at a rate of 3% in 2019. There is no significant change anticipated looking at the current trend around the world. Major world economies are not doing well and neither are those in the third world setting.

Final Thoughts

Strained relationships among the world-leading economies such as the U.S., China, Europe and Japan continue to shape the political landscape around the world. As we get into the coming year, there is not a definite path or clue of how things will shape up because the political heat is still on the rise.