Florida’s tourism industry brings in billions of dollars annually. Whether you’re visiting Florida for business or pleasure, there are tons of places to visit that could entertain you and your family for an entire lifetime that you need to see. Here is a guide to Florida’s most popular tourist attractions.

The Walt Disney World Resort

Disney world is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Florida. It is a vacationer’s paradise with its family-oriented themes and activities. Because of this, it can be hard to find satisfactory accommodation. So if you want to stay at hotels in Florida with a pool instead of in dirty motels, remember to book in advance. The Disney World in Florida is the largest theme park in the world, with four major parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Epcot Center and Animal Kingdom.

When you enter any of these four parks, it feels like you’ve just stumbled into another dimension on an adventure that will take you to another time period or place.

The Epcot Center is filled with wondrous attractions that will evoke your imagination. You can hop aboard the Spaceship Earth ride that gives you a glimpse into the future or take flight on Soarin’ over California, which feels like you’re actually surfing through the Californian air.

If you want to escape reality for a while, go on the Journey into Imagination with Figment ride. It is like no other and will tug at your emotions as you’re taken on a journey through the eyes of this child-like creature known as Figment and his imagination.

If you feel adventurous, try out The Seas With Nemo & Friends. Here you can walk underwater, go through a coral reef and even meet Nemo. If you have young children, this is a great way for them to learn about marine life first-hand.

To complete your experience at Disney World, take a stroll down Main Street USA because it’s home to all of the famous shops from Disneyland, including an ice cream parlour, carnival games, restaurants, and more.

Cape Canaveral & Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Visitors can tour the Vehicle Assembly Building and the Apollo/Saturn V Center is also located here, which contains an original Saturn V moon rocket and the Space Shuttle Atlantis. This attraction has over 60 interactive exhibits, including a fascinating walk through space history where you’ll get to touch real space hardware and learn about the program that put a man on the moon. You can also take a ride on the two-level Astronaut Encounter, where you’ll see an iconic astronaut’s spacesuit and experience what it feels like to walk in their shoes by donning one of these suits for yourself.

Clearwater Beach

Clearwater Beach is one of Florida’s most popular tourist attractions because of the warm weather and beautiful beaches. It is just over an hour’s drive north of Tampa and it also has great amenities for families who are on vacation in the area.

This beach is a fantastic place to soak up some Florida sunshine or go swimming with your family in the clear blue waters. Clearwater Beach is very popular with locals and tourists alike, so you will not want to miss out on this place.

You can try some delicious seafood or even charter a yacht and take it out for a spin on the ocean if you feel so inclined. If you do decide to go shopping, there are plenty of spots where you can pick up trinkets and souvenirs that your family members will love.

Clearwater Beach is a little more laid back compared to some of the other popular tourist attractions in Florida, but it’s definitely one that you won’t want to miss.

Fort De Soto Park

If you’re looking for a place with plenty of activities for your family, Fort De Soto Park is the place for you.

Fort De Soto sits on 20-miles of beautiful coastline and it includes six beaches for you to choose from, all with different amenities. For example, Caladesi Island State Park is the only beach in Florida where you can legally camp. It sits just offshore and is a favourite destination for locals.

Aside from the beaches, Fort De Soto Park also has plenty of other things to keep you occupied on your trip. There’s an observation tower that takes you high above the beach and offers amazing views on a clear day. If you want to go out on the water, there are some great fishing charters that you can pick up right on the beaches themselves.

If you want to beat the heat, there is also an air-conditioned maritime museum called Fort De Soto Historical Park where you can learn all about Clearwater’s history with displays and exhibits.

Universal Studios

Universal Studios has been named as one of the best places in the world to go for a vacation and you can see why when you visit them.

There are multiple rides that allow you to step into some of your favourite movie scenes, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you’ll be able to experience what it’s like to go and visit Hogwarts and also enjoy a nice butterbeer while you’re there.

There are also a number of different shows that you can take in at Universal Studios. The Blue Man Group puts on a fantastic show that’s bound to have you laughing and entertained, while the Animal Actors Show is great for kids as they watch animals perform amazing tricks and stunts live onstage before your very eyes. There’s also the Special Effects Show that shows off some pretty spectacular special effects.

Universal Studios is the perfect place to go to get into your favourite movies and TV shows, so you won’t want to miss out on it while you’re in Florida.

Sea World

Sea World is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Florida, so it’s no surprise that it makes this list.

Sea World offers some interesting shows and activities that you can take in while you’re there, such as the animal-themed rides and shows. For example, Shamu Express takes you on a ride through simulated ocean waves and the Orca Encounter lets you get up close and personal to some killer whales.

If you’re looking for other activities, Sea World also has plenty of different shops that sell merchandise, food stands serving up tasty treats and even full-service bars where you can grab a nice cold drink or two.

Florida is packed with some of the most amazing tourist attractions in the world and these are just a few of them. If you’re planning on visiting Florida for whatever reason, be sure to check out one or all of these wonderful spots and see why they’ve earned such reputations as some of the best tourist destinations around the globe.