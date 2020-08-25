August 21, 2020 – Reflecting the collaborative endeavors that energize projects like the 1 Reimagined, the women’s Dunk Low Disrupt expands upon the wide-open creative canvas that is the Nike Dunk.

While there’s been a history of women’s-specific Dunks, including the Dunk Sky Hi and Sacai Dunk Lux, the Dunk Low Disrupt builds off of a premise of non-conformed distortion. The exaggerated tooling takes inspiration from Nike’s mid-’80s basketball catalog. Of course, there are elements from the Dunk, and also cues pulled from an obscure precursor, the 1984 Nike Air Train.

The resulting platform stance and slimmed shape combine to make an edgy new statement. Overlays, floating pieces and an exposed foam tongue further augment the Dunk Low Disrupt design.

The women’s Dunk Low Disrupt releases September 4 on nike.com, select retailers and SNKRS.