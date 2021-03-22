Using Emails is a proven way to attract more customers and retaining the already existing ones in your business, and especially in e-commerce. However, email marketing is not just about sending your customers repeated promotional emails, but you can also use your email effectively by sending an order confirmation email to your customer. These emails are called transactional emails, and you must use a good transactional email service provider for this task, or else your buyers might get frustrated.

Sending a transactional email to your customer is the best way to let them know that their order is received. That is why using a good transactional email service provider like MailGun, Amazon SES, Send Pulse and MailJet is your best bet. Here are some of the best transactional email service you can choose for the task.

Sendinblue

This platform is one of the best transactional email software used for email marketing and customer relationship purposes. There are lots of features available on this platform which you can use while utilizing this platform for sending transactional emails to your customers.

This platform charges nothing for the first 9000 emails you send within a month. Even for greater amount of emails, do you have a very attractive and affordable packages.

While the overall service of this platform is much more than just sending transactional emails, this feature alone is very useful. Sendinbluehas a great drag and drop email designing service which will help you in making attractive transactional email templates in almost no time. You can also visit DuoCircle.com for more details.

Postmark

This transactional email service is one of the most affordable and useful onesfor any e-commerce business.This platform is used by many popular companies for sending transactional emails to their customers, and you can experience their quality service by logging in today.

This platform uses all of its transactional email services in order to maximize effectivity when sending emails. You can also edit the transactional emails by using an easy to edit code. They can also notify you whenever somebody ignores your email, or bounces off from your email bye opening it briefly.

Competitive pricing is one of the best things about Postmark. However, one limitation of this platform is the law free email limit, which is hundred free emails per month. SendGrid is also a popular platform like this one which you can try.

Elastic Email

This platform provides both email API and email marketing services under one umbrella. The email API service is used in sending Transactional emails to your customers whenever the need arises. Elastic email is also used by many large companies, and you can try their impeccable service as well.

Just like the platform we mentioned above, elastic email also has a limit of only hundred free emails per month, after which you will have to choose a paid transactional email package to continue.

This platform also allows you to track clicked emails and ignored emails through their intelligent integration. There are lots of other features which allow you to actively track the performance of your transactional emails on a daily basis.

These were some of the best transactional email software which you can choose from.