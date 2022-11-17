The idea of remodelling a bathroom can be exciting, as you finally have a chance to improve its appearance. It feels more relaxing when the bathroom is aesthetically appealing and spacious. Therefore, you won’t mind the cost even if you have to spend more on bathroom improvement. However, before doing so, you must know a few things.

You must be on the same page with your contractor

Hiring a contractor can be challenging, especially in a busy market. Many people want to improve their houses too. You’re lucky if you can find one within your timeline. Even if you do, you must communicate with the contractor to ensure you’re on the same page. Again, your vision might not align. Your ideas must come to life, and your contractor shouldn’t insist on something else. You don’t want to do things over again due to miscommunication. Of course, it helps to blend your ideas together, but it’s your bathroom, after all.

The expense could blow up

Before even considering renovating your bathroom, you must prepare for a high price. The amount you expect to be the ceiling could be lower than the actual amount. Slight changes to the original plan will also increase the expenses.

Prioritise functionality with your bathtub

You might want a bathtub that looks amazing, and there’s nothing wrong with that choice. The problem is if you focus on aesthetics over function. Determine the right size that will fit the available space. Consider a freestanding 1500mm bath that fits your bathroom, looks good, and matches your needs. It has the necessary features to make your bath relaxing.

Bathroom lighting requires planning

If you want flattering lights in your bathroom, you should plan it. You can’t pick whatever is available and call it a day. Several selections are available, and not all will fit your needs. Plan the details first and decide what will help achieve your goals in terms of lighting. If you have vanity furniture, you must consider the best lights close to it since you will use them to fix yourself before leaving home.

The tiles must be the right kind

Check the tiles first and choose the appropriate one. You need a different type for your shower area. You also need another one for the toilet. If you’re using tiles for the walls, you must also pick the right size. Of course, they have to look good together, including how they look with your 1500 freestanding bath in case you choose to install one. So, take your time to mix and match the choices and consider your contractor’s suggestions.

A timeline is necessary

You must be present to supervise the remodelling, so your schedule should match the contractors. After all, it’s easier to be on the same page when you’re available to check the process. Avoid seeing the progress a few days down the road and request changes. While it’s possible, it could blow up your expenses.

With these tips, you will feel more confident about the results. Your bathroom will look amazing, and the changes will be worth the cost. Consider remodelling again when the bathroom no longer feels as relaxing as it should.