With spring just right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to bust out your hog for an epic ride across the country. Whether you’ll be riding a trusty cruiser down America’s highways, or an adventure bike up-and-down backroads and bayous, a road trip across the country isone of those once-in-a-lifetime trips that will take you through some of the most beautiful and breathtaking scenes in the country.

But before you hop on your trusty two-wheeled ride, you’ll need a few essentials to go with you, and no, we’re not just talking about light snacks!

BLOWBAG and Insurance

It sounds funny, but BLOWBAG is actually a mnemonic device to help you remember the following: Brakes, Lights, Oil, Water, Battery, Air, and Gas. This is normally applied to cars and other larger automobiles, but the same can be used for motorcycles. Remembering to check your BLOWBAG goes a long way inensuring that you’re well-prepared at the start of your journey – think of it as preventive maintenance for the first few thousand miles. This helps you stave off any unwanted breakdowns.

As for insurance, well, understand that different states will have different laws governing everything about your riding experience, from your helmet, to gear, your motorcycle’s CC, and of course, motorcycle insurance (something you should discuss with a motorcycle accident attorney). In Utah, for example, it’s legal to lane filter on roads with at least 2 lanes, while the same might be illegal in other states. Read up on the various road laws of all the states you’ll be riding through, and make sure everything about your motorcycle is above board.

The Route

When it comes to road trip routes, you need to decide on what exactly you’re looking for from your adventure: do you want to hit all 48 contiguous states? Are you looking for a route that passes through famous man-made landmarks or natural wonders? Is there an over-arching theme to your trip (i.e. seeing all the music centers of America, food capitals, etc.)? Having an idea of what you want to see and planning a route that goes through them will not only maximize your trip, it will also help you save on gas and unnecessary backtracking.

Before heading off to your next destination, make sure that you do some research on road conditions. Most states usually post any and all road work on the state’s website, so make sure to check on these regularly. Remember: a road trip isn’t fun if you’re spending half of it in traffic!

Pack Light

Ask any veteran motorcycle rider, and they’ll tell you to pack only the essentials: safety gear, toiletries, a few shirts, and maybe a pair of extra riding boots. Save your money for gas and food and avoid buying souvenirs and other junk. After all, your memories are going to be so much more valuable than some kitschy, dollar-store snow globe!

Our country is one of the most beautiful, most expansive countries in the world, and it has sights and experiences for every one of your tastes. So, ride safe, ride responsibly, and enjoy the land of the free and the home of the brave!