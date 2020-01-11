Getting a puppy is always going to be an exciting experience. You finally get to have a loving pet to keep you company at all times. As much as it is something to look forward to, you will need to do research before making the big decision. You want to make sure you’re getting the right breed depending on the personality that you’re looking for in a dog. There are so many factors to consider and a lot of tough decisions to make and we’re going to highlight some of them.

Are You Ready for a Puppy?

This is a question that will require an honest answer from your end. Having a puppy in your home is a big responsibility. After 8 weeks, you’re the one who is going to be responsible for the puppy. In a way, you will be like a parent. The initial cost is not the only thing that you should be looking at. There is food, insurance, training fees which could be a significant amount if you’re not adequately prepared. The decision to buy a puppy should never be on impulse, as you will soon end up regretting because you were not adequately prepared.

A young puppy will need to be fed up to four times a day. How do you handle such tasks when you live alone and have to be at work for at least eight hours? It means you will have to look for someone to help in caring for the puppy which can be a daunting endeavor.

What Kind of Puppy Do Want to Get?

Not every puppy is going to be right for you. That is why you will need to do research on the different breeds before making the selection process. You can make a list of desirable traits you’d like in a puppy before you go out to look for teacup puppies for sale. There are some breeds that are more playful than others. There are also those that offer great companionship. Ultimately, the breed that you go for should be researched depending on your needs.

Where to Find Your Puppy

The breeder that you’re working with is also a crucial consideration in the decision-making process. You want to avoid backyard breeders because they take shortcuts with the process. They will not be too much concerned about the welfare of the dogs or puppies. A reputable breeder only uses the recommended techniques and follows the right guidelines when it comes to breeding. They will also offer a guarantee so that there is nothing to worry about when you get the puppy. A lot of people don’t consider mixed-breeds yet they offer a lot more than a pure breed. Starting your search at a shelter will not be such a bad idea if you’re looking to change the life of a puppy. It is understandable if you’d like to work with a breeder. You just have to make sure that you’re working with someone that is experienced.

Puppy-Proof

Your home will need to be puppy-proofed before getting one. Puppies tend to be destructive and it could take some time before they’re trained well. You also want to make sure that there is no potential harm to your puppy. You can fence a secluded area in your home to minimize movements, especially when you’re not around. One of the most effective ways of keeping the puppy safe is to supervise it at all times.

Stock Up Puppy Supplies

Your dog is going to need food in plenty. That is why it is important that you stock up before it gets home. A puppy can eat up to four times a day. It is crucial that you’re starting with the basics so that you don’t end up with a bunch of stuff that is not needed. There are some essentials that will be needed and you can research based on the breed and the age of the dog. The needs will obviously change as the puppy grows.

Find a Good Vet

You will need to visit the vet as soon as possible when you get the puppy. Having a physical examination is always recommended even if the puppy has been vaccinated.

Learning to Raise Your Puppy

The puppy will depend on you for guidance. They should be taught how to be disciplined. That is why investing in a trainer will be a good idea so that there are not a lot of issues down the road. Establishing a routine will also help with behavior modification.