Renting a car in Dubai is an excellent choice for those who like to be completely free and for those who want to enjoy the city without spending a fortune. United Arab Emirates, like many other tourist destinations, is a safe bet for a vacation.

Rent a Car or Take Taxis?

Due to the low rates of Dubai taxis and the high number of them, it is cheaper under normal circumstances to use this service than to rent a car.The rental car is especially recommended to visit nearby places like Abu Dhabi, Al Ain or Sharjah.

Renting a car in Dubai City – Usually apart from the airport, the place par excellence where car rental companies are located is the train station. Dubai, however, does not have one, since there are no trains in the United Arab Emirates and therefore renting a car in the city is not very fast, often the best option is to take the metro to the airport, enter at the terminal and rent it there directly. Of course, also in this case, it is advantageous to book it directly online, since you can take advantage of lower rates.

What Type of Rent a Car Karamato Choose in Karama?

As important as choosing a reliable car rental agency is, you also need to choose the type of rental that best meets your specific requirements. Not all vehicles are the same: Compact cars, sedans and SUVs not only differ in their specifications, but also adapt to different applications. If you are looking for rent a car Karama for your daily trips in the Emirate, the preferred option would be a compact car, as it can easily navigate narrow roads and heavy traffic. In case you are a tourist, opt for a sedan or SUV based on the number of passengers traveling with you. Some of the most popular car types are listed below to help you make your decision:

Compact Cars

If you are looking for an affordable, comfortable, and fuel-efficient mode of transportation, opt for a compact car. They are usually 4 or 5 seats.

Hatchbacks

The hatchback name comes from its distinctive feature, where the tailgate opens upward. Often times, the rear seats can be folded down to increase cargo space for luggage.

Sedans

With sedans, your options are endless, with numerous models having various spaces for passengers and cargo, they are suitable for frequent and occasional travel requirements.

SUV

These are rugged 4 × 4 vehicles that can be driven both on and off the road. However, they are not as fuel efficient as the other types mentioned above.

Rent a Car Karama

Karama, also known as Al Karama, is the residential area of ​​Dubai and is located close to Dubai Creek. Karama is also part of the old town and its bustle. It stands out on the outside due to its regular number of low-rise apartments and residential buildings. It is a prime residential area of ​​Dubai, but Karama is also famous as a center, where you can enjoy cheap furniture and branded items, like watches, handbags, etc.

The best part about Karama is that you can shop while you bargain. Karama also has restaurants and eateries serving cuisines from Pakistan, India, China, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, as well as traditional Arabic cuisines. There is also the presence of numerous shisha cafes, cafes, tea stalls, bakeries, confectionery and others, spread all over the nooks and crannies of Al Karama. So, by stopping in this part of the city, you can enjoy everything at a great price. Rent a car from VIP Cars and reach Karama easily.

Very Important

When renting a car in Dubai, you must bear in mind that the insurance only covers accidents that occur in the United Arab Emirates. If you plan to visit Oman or other nearby countries, you must inform the rental company and pay a large supplement.

When renting a car in Dubai, you must bear in mind that insurance and pricing structures vary by company. It's important to understand what is included in the rental price and whether there are any additional fees or supplements.

Also, prices for car rental Dubai – Karama, United Arab Emirates services include all insurances and taxes and they are not increased at the cost of imposed or hidden services. What you see is what you pay for Dubai – Karama, United Arab Emirates car hire with oneclickdrive.com.