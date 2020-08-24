Opening a trading account online is no longer a complicated task, however, you should still know about a few important things and prepare before opening one.

By definition, a trading account is an account opened for the purpose of investing and holds securities, commodities, cash, other available holdings. It can refer to a wide range of financial accounts including retirement accounts. In general, though, it mainly refers to the primary account used by day traders. If you don’t know it already, a day trader refers to the trader who performs trading activities – opening or closing a position – within a day. As they perform various trading activities in a frequent manner, trading accounts usually are regulated by a different set of rules than other investment accounts.

However, as the popularity of online trading platforms is sharply on the rise, opening up a trading account has become easier than ever. You can now open up an account with a few fingertips on a smartphone and get down to day-trade or a long-term investment. So, the only thing you have to do really is to prepare yourself well before opening one yourself.

Conduct a Thorough Research on Brokers

Just like you would perform diligent research on banks or other financial institutes before applying for a mortgage, you should perform similar research to find the most suitable broker to open your trading account. It should include checking out their authorization, the reliability of their services and platforms, the fees and spreads, the availability of different holdings, etc. You should also ask for reviews from friends and family, or at least, online. It’s also a good idea to take advantage of a demo account offered by several online trading platforms to experience their services first hand.

Learn About the Requirements and Regulations

No matter where you are located, the chances are you have a set of tax rules and other regulations to follow while conducting day-trading activities. The platforms and brokers also tend to have their own set of terms and conditions to follow that include minimum deposit amount, minimum withdrawals, fees per transaction, fees per trade, etc. Learning about all these rules and terms would certainly benefit you in your trading activities and keep you safe from any unintended rule breaks. Usually, you would also need to share some personal details such as a permanent address, social security number, bank accounts, and so on while opening a trading account.

Pick Your Broker and Start Trading Safely

Once you are done with your research and ready with the necessary information, you can just choose your most preferred broker to open your account. However, don’t just forget about your demo account just yet; you can still use it from time to time to make yourself familiar with different instruments. You can even test the performance of your strategy without risks. Also, as your portfolio grows, keep your eyes out for platforms best optimized for investing needs and goals.