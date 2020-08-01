The former site of Alma House, Alma Resource Centre and a disused garage in the centre of Stockton has been transformed into beautiful new homes – all for affordable rent.

Alma Street is now the location of 34 new homes following completion of the scheme by Thirteen, the largest social landlord in the North-East.

The development, which includes 20 two-bedroom apartments, 10 two-bedroom houses and 4 two-bedroom bungalows, was delivered by Thirteen in partnership with Stockton Borough Council and Esh Construction who built the properties, supported by funding from Homes England as part of a project to produce modern housing in the heart of the town centre.

The homes are in a central location, with the towns shopping facilities and train station within walking distance.

Ian Wardle, Chief Executive at Thirteen said: “It has been a pleasure to work alongside our partners to deliver this fantastic scheme. The regeneration project has been incredible for the area, bringing investment and jobs to the town during construction.

“The new site not only complements the recent investment in the regenerated town centre but has also helped to transform this important site in the heart of Stockton. The homes have made an important contribution to meeting the housing needs within the borough and will contribute to the creation of a positive housing legacy for years to come.

“The much-needed homes have proven to be extremely popular and we are confident that they will bring happiness to our new customers.”

Gary Dobson, Divisional Director at Esh Construction said: “We are delighted to see the completion of this key regeneration development for the area of Stockton. We pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, meaningful engagement within our communities and throughout this scheme have engaged with the local schools, residents and community organisations to ensure a positive legacy long after its completion.”

Councillor Nigel Cooke, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing, said: “We are very pleased the development of the former Alma House site is complete – the site has been completely transformed by these high quality, modern homes which are a welcome addition to the community.

“This is another piece in the jigsaw as we fight back with our town centres, which are so much more than just being about big shops anymore. The range of affordable homes appeal to local people and families as they are within easy reach of Stockton town centre and local transport links.

David D. Brown, Managing Director of BSBA Architects: “We’re absolutely delighted that the architectural design has been so well received. The project team has delivered a choice of bright, cheerful and dignified new homes fit for the 21st Century that have brought this brownfield town centre site back to life.”