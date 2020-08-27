If you’ve ever lost a pet, you know how traumatic it is.

It’s like losing a best friend or a family member and it obviously causes a lot of pain and sadness.

If a loved one is going through a period of grief after losing their furry friend, it’s crucial that you show them your support and do what you can to comfort them. But how?

Keep reading to learn what to say when someone loses a pet (as well as what to do).

“You Were an Amazing Pet Owner”

Sometimes, owners feel guilty for the death of their pet, particularly if they had to put him or her to sleep.

If you notice that your friend or family member is in that situation, it’s a good idea to tell them how well they took care of their furry friend and to remind them of why the decision they made was the right one.

“I’ll Never Forget That Time When…”

If you have a memory of the pet that you never forgot, sharing it during these difficult times is a great way of honoring him or her, as well as making your loved one smile.

Plus, it will show them that their pet has a positive impact on someone’s life, which we know will make them happy and proud.

“Do You Want to Talk?”

For most people, bottling up the sadness and grief does more harm than good, which is why these five little words can be so powerful to help your loved one.

Listen to your friend or family member and, if they’re not ready to open up just yet, let them know that you’re always there for them and that they can call or text you at any time.

“Do You Need Help Putting Their Things Away?”

Putting the pet’s things away will make their loss even more real, and it is undoubtedly a painful process.

Your loved one might want to do it alone, to have the closure they need, or to have a personal moment and let all the emotions out. However, they might also feel like they can’t do it by themselves.

As such, it’s always a good idea to ask and offer your support.

3 Things You Can Do If a Loved One Loses a Pet

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words.

If you’ve said everything you can say, but still feel like it isn’t enough, doing any of our three suggestions will put a smile on your loved one’s face, even if it is just for a while:

Look for the right gifts for someone who lost a pet and send them one

Make a donation to a shelter and put it in the pet’s name

Organize a small memorial

What to Say When Someone Loses a Pet: Now You Know

The loss of a pet is always a difficult thing to go through and it’s important that you give your loved one the support they need while they grieve.

Now that you know what to say when someone loses a pet, you’re a lot better equipped to do so.

Did you enjoy reading this article? Keep exploring our blog for more.