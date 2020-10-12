Innovative technical details and garment-dying highlight Jordan Brand’s latest Jordan 23 Engineered collection.

The garments, including the ultralight, water-repellent Jordan 23 Engineered Parka, merge classic Jordan design language with the functionality of search and rescue equipment. Head-to-toe prints and reflective elements pop on the oversized silhouettes, which all allow for easy layering.

Devised as a gender-neutral assortment, the collection also includes a pullover hoodie (made with premium stretch-knit fabric and pieced-in woven accents), a full-zip fleece hoodie, cargo pants and two Jordan 23 Engineered T-Shirts.

Jordan 23 Engineered garments are intended to naturally transition from athletic activity to laid-back leisure. The collection launches today at jordan.com.