The Nike ACG Air Nasu is stylistically inspired by the best of late ’90s and early 2000s ACG models (like the iconic Nike Air Humara), while also honing the outsole pattern of recent predecessors (think ACG Zoom Terra Zaherra).

Its namesake, Nasu, Japan, is known for hiking and natural springs.

The stylish summer hiker features Nike Air heel cushioning and a “no sew” rubberized mesh upper. Hard rubber in the toe, heel and outer edges help with protection and durability. Sticky rubber through the center of the shoe offer hikers firm footing on a variety of terrains.

The Nike ACG Air Nasu releases August 8 on nike.com and the Nike App.