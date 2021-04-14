Ryecroft Glenton (RG) has continued to grow its audit and assurance department to support increased demand from an expanding client base.

The department has seen strong growth in sectors such as renewables, most notably energy from waste, and infrastructure clients, including a number of Private Finance Initiatives, which has trigged new employment and promotions.

In the past 12 months an additional eight members of staff have been recruited, taking RG’s audit and assurance team to 23. The Newcastle-based advisory firm has now announced the promotions of three key professionals within the team.

Andrew Cameron, Michael Parry and Jonathan Delaney, who have all spent their entire careers with RG, have all been rewarded with new senior roles and responsibilities.

Andrew, who is a Director, has been appointed as a ‘Responsible Individual’, which is a role accredited by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England And Wales (ICAEW) as competent to sign off company audits.

Michael has been promoted from Senior Manager to Director and Jonathan becomes a Senior Manager after holding the role of Manager. Both Michael and Jonathan will also be responsible for leading audit teams within the department.

Grahame Maughan, Audit and Assurance Partner at RG said: “The pace of growth in our audit and assurance service line has been quite dramatic in the past couple of years and we’re very pleased to reward the efforts of Andrew, Michael and Jonathan with these new roles and responsibilities.

“They are prime examples of the high-quality people we are able to attract to RG at the start of their careers and give them the opportunities to grow and develop with the firm and be at the core of our practice for many years.”