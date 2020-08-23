GOOD things came in threes for a County Durham school – as a set of triplets and two sets of twins celebrated GCSE success.

Amongst the 230 strong cohort picking up their results at St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, were triplets Eleanor, Felicia, and Alexandra Golightly, plus twins James and Ethan Dowson, and Luke and Amy Simpson.

The triplets passed all their exams and topped their success off with each receiving their Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

The girls said that it had been a very stressful time, through lockdown, but they were all pleased to have done so well. Eleanor and Felicia were able to do some A level bridging work while they were at home, as they are planning to go on to sixth form. Alexandra is also joining St John’s Sixth Form and would like to work in the NHS when she has finished her studies.

It was an emotional day for all the students whose studies and exams came to a sudden end when lockdown was announced. However, head teacher, Lisa Byron, paid tribute to their resilience and hard work.

“The staff and I are delighted with the results of all of the students, many of whom have had their own challenges to deal with,” she said. “They have reaped the benefit of their commitment to their studies in what has been a very difficult time for them.”

Hard work and commitment has paid off for aspiring goalkeeper, Piotr Banda, 16, originally from Poland.

Piotr achieved four level 6, one level 5, and two level 4 passes, in his GCSEs, and had “the best Christmas present” when he was offered a semi-professional scholarship with Newcastle United.

He had been scouted for the NUFC youth team when he was fourteen, and, although it had been hard work training in Newcastle nearly every day as well as studying for his GCSEs.

“It’s all been worth it,” said Piotr.

A freak accident in February meant that Abbey Crawford only sat two of her mock exams, but she was delighted to pass 10 GCSEs, with four grade 9s, five grade 8s, and one grade 6.

Abbey’s arm was impaled on a metal spike as she reached across it to take a heavy bag from a friend. She was rushed to hospital to have emergency surgery, and then contracted an infection in the wound. She is facing a further operation in September but is looking forward to starting her post 16 courses at St John’s Catholic School & Sixth Form College.

Other stars included Byron Wilson, 16, who has struggled to be in school for the last year, having been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease after undergoing multiple tests when his weight dropped to five stone.

Stress brings on his symptoms, and he admits that this has been a particularly challenging time. Byron was delighted to achieve 8 good grade GCSEs, and plans to go take A Levels with a view to becoming a primary school teacher.

Sophie Bush’s plans to hit her target of raising £1,000 towards going to Kenya to help at a school came to an abrupt halt with lockdown, but her 8 GCSEs means that she can still take up her place at Durham Sixth Form to study for A levels.

Many of the students are celebrating exceptional results, such as Aenghus Hughes, who achieved ten grade 9s – the highest score; Millie Fodden, who achieved nine grade 9s, and one grade 8; and Ruby Campbell who takes home nine grade 9s and one grade 7.

Mrs Byron said: “We are incredibly proud of all of their achievements, and how resilient they’ve been. I also want to say thank you to all the staff for their hard work in guiding and supporting our young people to fulfilling their dreams.”

Many of the students are returning to the school, which is part of the Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, to take A levels in the sixth form, and Lisa says that the staff are looking forward to welcoming them back for the next stage in their education.