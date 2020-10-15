Newcastle-based wealth management and property lending experts, Tier One Capital has established a new partnership with London-headquartered specialist fund management company Liontrust.

Tier One Capital, one of the region’s leading independent financial services firms, already provides financial planning advice, savings, investment management and direct lending services to clients throughout the country. The new partnership aims to enhance the opportunities for existing clients, in a cost-effective manner, while also attracting new clients looking for financial advice from the wealth management experts.

Liontrust was launched in 1995, and the strategic partnership will provide Tier One Capital’s clients with access to Liontrust’s highly respected and experienced fund managers, including their specialist investment teams, covering global equities, fixed income and multi-asset, as well as benefiting from Liontrust’s expertise in managing ‘Dynamic Beta’ portfolios, which predominantly comprise passive funds.

Paul Blight, Head of Wealth Management at Tier One Capital said: “This partnership not only adds value to the outstanding service already provided by Tier One Capital, it also offers new opportunities to our existing portfolio of clients through the expertise of the specialist teams at Liontrust.

“Financial security, investment risk management and cost-efficient financial advice are more important than ever, and we are delighted to be in a position to agree this partnership with an established and likeminded company like Liontrust, who share our values in strong governance, independent investment selection and cost effective financial advice.

“We are looking forward to delivering continued strong results for our clients through new the opportunities created through our partnership with Liontrust.”

John Husselbee, Head of the Liontrust Multi-Asset team, said: “We are looking forward to successfully working in partnership with Tier One Capital and helping their clients wherever they are in their financial lives and the goals they want to achieve.

“Our portfolio service strives to add value through what we call TMS – the transparency, value for money and suitability we seek to provide – and deliver the investment outcome expected by clients dependent on their appetite for risk.”