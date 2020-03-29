A new automotive adventure ‘down under’ from Bespoke Rallies

Living up to its reputation for delivering innovative classic motoring experiences, Bespoke Rallies is running a 25-day 5,763km adventure in Tasmania and Victoria state, Australia, this November.

Named after the now extinct marsupial that roamed Tasmania as recently as the 1930s, Tiger Tasmania is for pre-1985 cars. It combines 11 days of unrivalled driving on many of the roads used on the legendary Targa Tasmania rally with the opportunity to indulge in the history and beauty of this extraordinary island.

Starting and finishing in Melbourne, the event then comprises a further nine days exploration of the state of Victoria, taking in the iconic 12 Apostles, the volcanic crater of the Blue Lake, the famous Halls Gap village and Ballarat (a gold rush town from 1851), as well as the Great Alpine Road. This unforgettable tour finishes at Chateau Yering in the heart of one of Australia’s most illustrious wine-growing regions. Nearby lies the home of the late operatic soprano Dame Nellie Melba (after whom Peach Melba, Melba Sauce and Melba toast were all named), of which a private tour will form part of the rally’s final day.

Entries are now open for this extraordinary event that takes place from November 4 to November 29 inclusive this year. Full details can be found at www.bespokerallies.com. The ‘early bird’ entry fee for teams of two, including car hire, all accommodation, most meals, ferry crossings etc., totals $36,000 AUD. Other adventures being organised by Bespoke Rallies over the next 12 months include:

Pyrenees 1000 – May 13 to 17, 2020

Imperial Rally – June 8 to July 7, 2020 (now fully booked)

Highland 1000 – September 23 to 27, 2020

Dakar Enduro – February 28 to March 20, 2021

Further details of these and all Bespoke Rallies’ many varied events are available at www.bespokerallies.com.