The mind-bending magic of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% is releasing to a broader audience — and in more colorways that observe legends of place and performance in the running community. Three colorways are timed with this year’s 26.2 in London.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Kenya

Inspired by the colors of the Kenyan flag, this colorway debuts as Eliud Kipchoge toes the starting line in London for an unmatched five straight wins in five years. The Kenya colorway releases October 11 exclusively for Nike Members in the UK via the NRC App, with broader availability expected in 2021.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 1:59:40

Celebrating Eliud Kipchoge’s record-setting run in Vienna, this colorway resembles the Alphafly NEXT% prototype that he wore in breaking the two-hour marathon barrier. The colorway releases in select global markets October 12.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% Mango

This year’s Fast Family Pack, which includes the NEXT% collection (the Alphafly NEXT%, the Tempo NEXT% and the Vaporfly NEXT%) and men and women’s Pegasus 37, follows a color scheme inspired by the lights on the breaks of racecars when they are pushing the limits of high speeds. The pack is currently available to Nike Members in Greater China; it releases in wider availability globally in early October.