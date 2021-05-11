Timex Unveils New Brand Campaign, WE DON’T STOP, with UK Change Maker Jazzy Whipps

Timex, a world leader in watchmaking, unveils its new brand campaign – WE DON’T STOP – the next evolution of the Timex brand that embodies hope and resiliency as many around the world continue to persevere in the face of difficult circumstances. With the campaign’s debut, Timex unveils its new creative featuring notable change makers from around the world who display their resilience and are inspiring others through their actions.

Having been born deaf in both ears, YouTube star Jazzy Whipps uses British Sign Language to engage with people around the world via her platform, sharing her stories and experiences. Jazzy has amounted over 200,000 subscribers, and over 18 million video views on her YouTube channel, and has featured on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra’s My Deaf Life: Feel the Beat.

Jazzy is currently working with the National Deaf Children’s Society to create entertaining and engaging videos on deaf topics for The Buzz, a brand new website for deaf children and young people in the UK. The Buzz gives youngsters ages 8-18 across the UK, a safe space to ask questions, discuss problems and find deaf-friendly events in their area.

It is due to her resilience and inspiration to others, that Timex, a world leader in watchmaking, has appointed Jazzy as one of their notable change makers for their WE DON’T STOP campaign.

For more about the WE DON’T STOP campaign visit Timex.co.uk/wedontstop.