The bitcoin exchange is the place where you can buy the bitcoin and sell the bitcoins for the best prices. There are many bitcoin exchanges available in the market. You have to choose the reliable one that makes the process of buying and selling bitcoins a breeze. It is essential for everyone who wants to take a plunge into the world of bitcoin to learn about bitcoins and where they have to go to buy the bitcoins. However, you must know which bitcoin exchange you have to choose. As you would be spending your hard-earned money to buy bitcoins, so it is essential for you to choose the right one. There is a checklist that you must keep in mind while selecting the bitcoin exchange. This checklist will drive you to buy only from a reliable exchange. The suggestions that are given in the article would help you make a wise decision.

Tips for choosing a Max your profit bitcoin exchange

Country

You must know the country where the bitcoin exchange is located. You also have to learn the rules and regulations of the country as it varies from one country to another. It is highly recommended for one to buy the bitcoins only in the home country. Though the exchange may not be in your home country, there are a few exchanges who would accept different types of currencies. Ensure to check the payment terms of the website. The terms of service would also mention the currencies that the exchange would accept.

Payment modes accepted to buy bitcoins

Different payment modes are offered by the bitcoin exchanges such as wire transfer, credit card, debit card, PayPal and so on. You can choose the one that is highly convenient for you. You can make sure to consider the security level that is offered by the exchanges. The credit card would not offer a high level of privacy over the cash transaction.

Exchange fees

The exchange fee that is charged by the bitcoin exchanges must be reasonable. If the fee is skyrocketing, it may not be possible for many people to afford. The fees would change over some time and would vary from one bitcoin exchange to another bitcoin exchange. There are a few exchanges that would charge you with the additional fees on top of the transaction fees.

Book volume

The exchanges which have a sea of customers to them would publish the order book. You can check the list of buy and sell orders that are offered to the people on the exchange. When there is a high volume order book, it is a clear indication that many people are using the exchange and the liquidity of the exchange is also high. However, if the exchanges are not publishing the order book, it does not mean that they are illegitimate. These people may have smaller volumes compared to the bigger exchanges due to which they do not publish the order book volume.

Transparency

The exchanges who want to maintain transparency will post the cold storage address and showcase their audit information to validate the bitcoin reserves. The bitcoin audit is an ideal way to show the customers that they have high liquidity.

The time it takes to get the bitcoins in the account.

When you buy the bitcoins in exchange for the physical currency, the bitcoins will take some time to get added into the account. It varies from one person to another. You need to know how much time it takes you to transfer the bitcoin into the account after buying them. You have to check whether there is any lock in pricing that is offered by the exchange. The price at which you buy is what you will be charged even when the bitcoins would arrive into the account after a few days.

Anonymity

It is an essential thing to check in the bitcoin exchange. It is tough to keep your identity anonymous. When you buy the bitcoins by giving cash, you can maintain the anonymity. Ensure that the exchanges from which you are planning to buy would be abiding by the AML and KYC process. If they follow these laws, you need to send the identity proof to them.