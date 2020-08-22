Learning doesn’t end once your child leaves school. Kids continue to explore the world around them when they play, talk to other adults, and complete chores at home. You can make learning a full-day activity. Follow these tips to help your child’s brain grow.

1. Make family outings educational.

As a parent, you can create opportunities for learning. When you look for activities to do on the weekend, see if there are any ways for your child to learn while they play. Visiting a mini-golf course can help your child learn about angles and lines. Walking in the park can help kids identify plants and animals.

The goal of these outings is to tie learning to the real world. When students connect lessons from the classroom to events in real-life, they are more likely to care about the material and remember it. Plus, this makes learning fun and provides hands-on opportunities for kids to explore.

2. Look for age-appropriate chores.

Once your child can walk and talk, they can start doing chores. Helping around the house can give children a sense of responsibility and teach them basic life skills. There are multiple online charts that you can use to determine appropriate chores for different age groups. Kids as young as two can learn to pick up their toys and help feed family pets. By the time they are four, they can help put away groceries and set the table for dinner. These chores can also help kids learn about organization and math while they work.

3. Set them up with a tutor.

If you notice that your child has a hard time learning in the everyday activities you create, they may need a tutor. For example, they may be behind in math, which is why they don’t get the grades you would expect. Consider testing out a virtual math tutor so an education expert can get to know your child. They can determine what your kid knows and where they have fallen behind — especially if your child has struggled during virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This can help you, as a parent, create home-based lessons to help them catch up.

4. Nurture their spiritual hunger.

Kids don’t just learn what their teacher shares with them. They also learn about their religion, culture, and family history. Look for ways for your child to learn who they are and what their identity means. For example, your child can sign up for disciple bible study if you want them to learn more about your Christian faith.

Becoming part of a church of bible study can help your child learn in multiple ways. They learn social skills from making friends and can learn valuable characteristics like caring and empathy by serving others. Plus, they can improve their reading skills by learning parables from the old testament and the gospels.

5. Find learning-based games.

Look at the types of games that your child likes to play. Do they enjoy playing sports with their friends or siblings? Do they beg you to let them play video games? Use their favorite games as a jumping-off point for learning. If your child likes gaming apps, look for learning-based games that match their online interests. Develop a math basketball game that you can play together while shooting hoops outside.

The goal is to make learning fun and challenge your child to use their brains while they play.

As a parent, you can teach your child that learning is fun. If your kid gets excited about geometry from a shape-based art project or uses science to help you bake a cake, they will feel engaged and eager to learn at school.