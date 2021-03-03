If you are aiming to save energy at your workplace, you will want to be doing everything you can to succeed with your efforts. With so much focus going into reducing emissions and improving efficiency, it’s imperative to do the little things to succeed.

The truth is, everyone at the place of work can individually do things to help improve energy efficiency. While it’s not necessarily as easy as it may seem to get everyone on-board, doing so can result in big savings.

The majority of energy usage comes from workplaces. Therefore, everyone would need to make the same improvements they are making at home in their place of business to produce widespread energy savings. There are many different things you can do to showcase how your employees can make a big difference by themselves.

Here at Josco Energy, we’ve come up with these easy-to-follow tips that should start saving energy at work.

Here are our top 10 tips for reducing energy consumption at work

Minimize the total amount of paper waste you have by only printing physical copies when necessary. Turn off and even unplug the electronics and appliances you aren’t actively using. Have your employees work from home when possible. This can reduce the total amount of energy you use and is easily done in web design and marketing professions Use the free skylights and try to use artificial lighting as little as possible to minimize your power usage. Try to install solar panels into your building to improve energy efficiency. Get rid of air leaks by investing in appropriate air sealing measures. Conduct energy audits to properly identify areas of weakness and to figure out how to correct them. Replace all of your existing inefficient lightings with efficient lighting like LED bulbs. Plant trees outside of your office that will afford you better shade. Get rid of older and outdated appliances and replace them with appliances with improved energy efficiency ratings.

