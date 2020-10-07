You’re finally decided on sprucing up your home’s interior. But with numerous sellers whose interior decor costs are on the rise, it’s just not budget-practical. There is, however, a way to get around these unnecessarily extravagant price tags while still being able to achieve a look for your home a la expert-beautified. Through lighting.

Here are the reasons why changing and/ or adding lighting fixtures will make all the difference to your residence’s interior, plus some pro tips about how to use light as decor from Lighting Design Consultants.

Lighting Design How-Tos:

1. Directional Illumination

More than decorating fixtures and ornaments, a key factor that should never go unnoticed is the way light is directed around a room. More often than not, lighting devices are purchased for the sole purpose of lighting up space (literally). Nothing more.

On the other hand, directional illumination is about setting up said apparatus in areas that will perk up particular portions such as an additional floor lamp in corners that are dimly lit, pendants lights right above focal points like tables and sitting areas, and in spots with high ceilings.

2. Furniture Complement

Another method of enhancing furniture you already own (if buying new ones isn’t budget-friendly in this period of your financial scheme) is to utilize lighting in parallel to furniture pieces.

More than one ceiling light can be mounted right atop the dining area to amplify the dining table itself and make it “appear” broader. Tracking lights can be set up in kitchen counters to emphasize the counter’s length without making the space around it seem cramped. Low-level chandeliers are splendid in living rooms. They bring in a warmth which will be reflected onto the couches. Plus, chandeliers are always that extra touch of “gorgeous” and/ or “pretty”.

3. Color Management/ Manipulation

One element that not many know about lighting is that it’s an excellent colour-manager. By colour, we mean tone, shades, contrasts, and the like. It’s understandable if you have furniture that’s darkly shaded. However, gloomy sections allow the room itself (in its entirety) look smaller than it actually is.

To create the illusion that the room is sweepingly wide, ensure that dark furniture and decor are brightly lit. A contrasting of sorts. This will blend well with your medium-lighted light-hued fittings. Call it a highlighting technique for that magical oomph.

4. Accenting

Now, here’s an approach that will be totally dependent on your preference about it. You might want to consider accent lighting. It simply means using small to medium-sized illumination instruments to add texture and appeal to zones that are lacklustre.

For instance, minute wall lamps can be hung on walls that have little to no decoration (i.e. picture frames, etc.). You can also set them on the sections of pillars that people pass by the most. At the same time, tiny table lamps can serve as centrepieces without necessarily lighting the place up too brightly (you can leave that to your ceiling lamps).

5. Ambient a.k.a. General Lighting

Ambient lighting speaks of the manner in which light irradiates the totality of a room, broadly speaking. These are what you’d consider “staples”. It’s not enough to rely on the four types mentioned above because this one’s more about necessity than flair.

Then again, that doesn’t mean your home’s ambient lighting facilities are to be plain and meh. Not at all! There are dozens of designs you can choose from— ones that will work well with the rest of your home-illuminants.

More on this as you go through the basic types of general ceiling fittings below.

Flush Lights

These are among the most common light fittings in both residential and commercial establishments. Flush lights are affixed flat on the ceiling and can have dimensions of anywhere between 12 to 24 inches across, and are ideal for ceilings that are less than 8 feet tall.

They’re an easy and safe go-to because they usually have blendable designs for any interior Home Decor Blog theme. This will prove helpful if you’re uncertain about what kind of lighting pattern you want to include in your home.

Semi-Flush Lights

Semi-flush lights differ from their Flush Lights-cousin in that they tend to have a stem between the ceiling itself and the lighting fixture— somewhere between 4 to 8 inches in length. Yet its overall make is similar to that of Flush Lights. Ceilings that are as high as 10 feet off the ground will be perfect for this.

Utility Lights

By the name alone, you already have a clue of what this is. Utility lights aren’t exactly va-va-voom. They’re simple. No-frills. Still, they offer an illuminating capacity to really let space feel… lit.

In the context of interior design, we recommend that you don’t stick to merely this, of course. But for general lighting, this one’s a quick solution to enlivening a room with the use of light.

Recessed Lights

Experts typically also call these “can” or “pot” lights because the body of this lighting equipment is frequently can-shaped, and is hidden beneath the ceiling. Thus, only the lighting surface is visible to the eye. You’ve probably seen this type in theatres and mall bathrooms.

If your ceiling hangs low, recessed lights are a great choice as they give out brightness without taking up ceiling space.

Pendant Lights

Very much like a necklace pendant, pendant lights are hung from the ceiling with a stem or cable. There are variations of this kind and you’ll have to be discerning about their stem length and your home’s ceiling height. Just remember, the shorter the stem, the more appropriate it is for low ceilings. Alternately, long stems are for high ceilings.

Tracking/ Rail Lights

These are ceiling apparatuses that are mounted on a track or rail. Hence, each track or rail includes several bulbs. The genius of this chic and urban light fitting is that the bulbs can be swivelled so you can have them shine on different areas of a room at once.

6. Atmosphere Or “Aura”

The final tip in lighting design has to do with how it will affect the “aura” of a place. Besides their effectiveness in lighting up a room, accentuating plain sections, highlighting furniture and more, choose ones that will pull the overall impression of a room together.

We’re not saying they have to match other patterns and colours in your space. You simply need to be creative in piecing lighting fixtures harmoniously so that they’re parts of a whole, in that sense.