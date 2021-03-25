When it comes to digital marketing success, informative, accurate and well-optimised content is a must – and this means coming up with a content marketing strategy that works. There’s no point trying to wing it. Instead, you’ve got to keep up with the latest Google updates and adjust your strategy accordingly in order to rank well in the SERPs.

With this in mind, here are 5 tips, tactics and trends for web content in 2021. Or you could contact an SEO agency Kent to do the hard work for you.

Optimise Your Paragraphs

In October 2020, Google announced that it can now index passages within a page as well as pages. This means a small chunk of content at the bottom of a webpage can now drive up search rankings as it may be the answer to an often-searched question.

Google states: “By better understanding the relevancy of specific passages, not just the overall page, we can find that needle-in-a-haystack information you’re looking for. This technology will improve 7% of search queries across all languages as we roll it out globally.”

So it’s a really good idea to think carefully about each and every part of your website. Dividing your content into question and answer chunks based around what people are searching for in relation to your brand is a good place to start. This makes it easy for Google to source relevant content based around specific search terms.

Give Attention to Subtopics

In an October 2020 statement, Google explained, “If you search for ‘home exercise equipment,’ we can now understand relevant subtopics, such as budget equipment, premium picks, or small space ideas and show a wide range of content for you on the search result page.’

This means you can start to focus on subtopics and incorporate some long-tail keywords that could be considered relevant to a popular search term. For example ‘winter and cold weather running gear’ may be picked up for ‘winter running clothes,’ so you can start to create clusters of content around more general topics. Work long-term phrases into the page title, page content header and so on but then use related phrases in the content to support it such as ‘rain jackets’ or ‘running in the rain.’

Think About Featured Snippets

A Featured Snippet, otherwise known as Position 0, appears at the very top of the SERPs and typically answers a question from a search engine query. Interestingly, over 12% of queries return SERPs with a Featured Snippet which means there’s plenty of opportunities to earn a spot for relevant terms. Google wants to deliver the most relevant results possible and is looking for information that answers questions and offers optimum clarity to the end user. Therefore, by writing question and answer content related to popular industry searches you could raise your chance of ranking in Position 0.

There are various types of Features Snippets to be aware of including text paragraphs, lists, charts, tables and videos. ‘How to Make’ queries, for example, often come back with YouTube instructional Featured Snippets

Focus on E-A-T

As a marketer, it’s your job to produce content that Google wants to deliver for particular search queries. Google wants to be certain they’re recommending sites with high levels of Expertise, Authority and Trustworthiness which is what E-A-T stands for. This protects against low-quality content. So, make sure you always get credible people to write your content. For example, medical blogs should be written by those with the relevant qualifications. Authority can be earnt by acquiring high-quality backlinks and receiving positive reviews. Trustworthiness can include having an About Us page, linking to sites of authority, having a website that loads correctly and so on.

Add Transcripts to Videos

Video content is popular and helps with website engagement. But in order to maximise the SEO potential of a video, it’s really important to add transcripts to the videos you produce. The video script can be purposefully loaded with high-ranking keywords which will then appear in your content. This content can then be shared to your blog, website or social channels.

Contact Whitefish Marketing today for SEO services Kent and enjoy high-quality marketing.