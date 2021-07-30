If you don’t have a designated office space or building for your business, you may want to consider the benefits of undertaking administrative tasks from home. This can help you to save money on needing to rent or buy a property, and could benefit employees by taking away the need to commute. There are some tips you could adhere to that will make this process that much easier.

Check Calls

Regardless of whether you use a telephone for business or personal use, there may come a time where you receive a call that doesn’t quite seem right. How many times have you had to search for ‘who called me from 02033222305?’ or some other seemingly random number? Having call screening, and checking any numbers that you don’t recognise prior to calling back, can help you to save both time and money, as many of these can cost a lot of money when you call them.

While some callers may claim to be from businesses, there is no harm in doing a little research, especially if it helps to protect your financial and intellectual information. If ever in doubt, hang up, and then call the genuine business back on a number you know to be correct, apologising and explaining your reasoning should it turn out to be legitimate. It can also be a good idea to instruct your team to do the same, due to the prevalence of scams and phishing. Reporting any untoward numbers, and blocking them if your phone has that function, can also help to reduce the likelihood of them calling again.

Consider Working Space

Being able to conduct your work from home requires the ability for you to focus on your tasks. This may not always be easy, especially during school holidays. Having a quiet space for you to work in, away from the general hubbub of the rest of the home, can be incredibly beneficial. If you, or one of your employees, are trying to work and simultaneously parent, it can be a good idea to first set up age-appropriate activities that will keep them occupied, and allow yourself to get on. A bit of compassion is also needed, as there may be times where a child’s needs will be paramount. Allowing your team a few minutes here and there to change nappies, or get their children a snack, will help things run that much smoother overall, as well as make your company one that people want to work for.

Keep Communication Open

Although you may not be with your team, you may still need to speak to one another. Having a designated communication app can make discussing business needs that much easier, as well as give your team a platform to socialise with one another. When working from home, this can help to prevent loneliness, which can occur when the socialisation aspects of physically working together are not present.

Running your business remotely, and working from home, can be a great way to save time and money, both for the business itself, and the people who work there. Utilising tips can help you to make the most of your working hours.