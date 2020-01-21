A NORTH-EAST hospice has announced a new look for one of its most popular annual events that’s sure to light up the night.

The Butterwick Hospice Glow Walk will replace the charity’s traditional Midnight Walk this year on the banks of the River Tees, in Stockton, and organisers expect the event to be bigger and brighter than ever before.

Event organiser Sarah Preston said: “The Glow Walk is a fantastic way for people to come together with friends and family to do something fun.

“Our Midnight Walk always gets glowing reviews from supporters, so this was a natural new take on an old favourite. It’s a great representation of how Butterwick can be a shining light during some of the darkest times in people’s lives.”

The event will see the river lit up in a neon rainbow, and walkers are being encouraged to dress in the most colourful and fluorescent clothing they can find.

Sponsored walkers have raised more than £170,000 towards the hospice’s work over the last ten years, and hospice staff hope the Glow Walk will continue this success.

Sarah added: “There’s no minimum sponsorship required to take part, but if anyone wants to walk in memory of a loved one and raise money, they’ll know it will be used to do some really great work in our community.

“You don’t even have to be super-fit to take part since we’re offering a 3k route and a 6k route. Everyone is invited, and we hope as many people as possible will come down, raise money, and help us light up the town!”

The Glow Walk will start from Stockton Water Sports Centre on Saturday, March 28. Entry costs £13.50 for adults, £9.50 for children, and family tickets cost £41.00.

For more information, visit www.butterwick.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01642 628 930.