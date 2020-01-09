North East law firm Hay & Kilner has strengthened its senior team with the appointment of experienced commercial litigator Tom Whitfield.

Tom brings more than two decades’ experience to the Newcastle-headquartered firm, gained across a wide range of industry sectors and areas of the law, and was most recently a legal director with fellow city firm DAC Beachcroft.

Originally from Yorkshire, his main area of practice has been working on behalf of insurers on negligence cases brought against members of the professional services community, but he also has significant experience of topics including partnership and shareholder disputes, contract claims, boundary disputes and issues between landlords and tenants.

Tom Whitfield says: “Hay & Kilner is a well-respected regional firm and I already knew a number of the staff here, so taking on this new role was an ideal opportunity for the next stage of my career.

“Our commercial litigation team covers a very broad range of subjects and clients, and the variety of opportunities that this provides was a very influential factor in my decision to join the firm.

“I’m also aiming to use my knowledge and contacts within the insurance sector to increase the range of work that we do in the region that involves insurers, a drive which will be supported by the comprehensive range of legal services that Hay & Kilner offers.

“The whole team has been extremely welcoming and I’m looking forward to developing my role into the new year and beyond.”

Established in 1946, Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner, adds: “Tom is a well-known and highly-regarded practitioner who brings with him a wealth of experience, contacts and ideas.

“His appointment further strengthens our very successful commercial litigation team, and we’re extremely pleased to be welcoming him to the firm.”