Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms and it receives around 1 billion monthly active users. In addition to this, 95 million posts are uploaded on the platform every day. From all these photos and videos, very few manage to rise in popularity and become viral. Therefore, if you want to achieve viral success, you need to study the most-likes photos on Instagram.

In this article, you are going to see the 15 posts that hold the record of the most-liked ones on the platform.

#1 Chris Godfrey – Photo of an egg

The photo that has gathered the most likes on Instagram is the photo of an egg that Chris Godfrey has uploaded. In the caption, he urges his followers to like this photo, in order to make it the top one on the platform. At the moment, the most-liked photo was one of Kylie Jenner’s. The users responded positively and the post conquered the top spot of the most-liked ones, with almost 55 million likes.

#2 XXXTentacion – His Last Post

When XXXTentacion passed away, everyone was shocked by the news. The rapper had been successful and for this, he had gathered a large following. After the sad news, every user visited his profile to like his last photo and pay a tribute to the artist. For this reason, the post now has 21.7 million likes.

#3 Chadwick Boseman – The Announcement of his Passing

This is the most recent post to enter this list as it was uploaded on August 28, 2020. The family of the famous actor, Chadwick Boseman, uploaded his portrait and made that sad announcement. The news shocked the public and everyone wanted to pay tribute to the star. In fact, the tweet of the announcement became the most-liked one of all time. At the same time, the post on Instagram gathered 19 million likes.

#4 Kylie Jenner – The First photo of Her Daughter

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to Instagram’s success as many of her posts are on this list. However, her most-liked post is the first photo of her daughter, Stormi. It is a very tender photo, where the toddler is holder her mother’s hand while sleeping. This touching moment has gained 18 million likes.

#5 Jennifer Aniston – Photo Reunion of the Friends Cast

Jennifer Aniston was one of the celebrities that didn’t have an Instagram account. Yet, when she opened one in October 2019, her post became one of the most popular ones on the platform. This photo is one with the famous actor along with her Friends co-stars. At the time, everyone was wishing for a reunion and this photo satisfied them, giving it 16.2 million likes.

#6 Kylie Jenner – Post for Travis Scott’s Birthday

The second Kylie Jenner post on the list is one with a photo of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott, holding their daughter, Stormi. This post was dedicated to Travis Scott as birthday wishes from the successful businesswoman. Overall, the post gathered 15.9 million likes.

#7 tentree – Planting Trees in Indonesia for Likes

Tentree is a brand that promotes sustainability and love for nature. On their profile bio they inform their followers that for every item purchased, they plant 10 trees. So far, they have planted 46.5 million trees. Apart from these, the brand also created a post that asks users for likes. Their promise was that they would plan a certain number of trees according to the likes of the post. Right now, the photo has 15.5 million likes.

#8 LeBron James – Tribute to Kobe Bryant

This is yet another sad post that was a tribute to a great star that we have lost in 2020. LeBron James posted this photo of him and Kobe Bryant after the terrible accident. The NBA player was beloved by everyone and so his loss had been a grave one. This photo tribute has gathered 15.4 million likes from fans from all around the world.

#9 Kylie Jenner – Stormi in a Bathtub

Yet another post by Kylie Jenner on the most-liked Instagram posts list. This one shows Stormi's head emerging from a bubble bath. This photo is cute and creative and for this, it has managed to capture the users' hearts. At the moment, the post has 15.3 million likes.

#10 Dwayne Johnson – Wedding Photo

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most popular celebrities that have a huge following on social media. In 2019, the famous actor was married in Hawaii and he shared some photos with his fans. His post immediately became successful gaining a lot of likes. Right now, the photos have 14.5 million likes.

#11 Selena Gomez – A Photo from Italy

There is no denying that Selena Gomez is one of the most popular celebrities on every platform. In fact, on Instagram, she has the 6th most-followed account with 194 million followers. Therefore, all of her posts gain a huge number of likes as soon as she uploads them. Her most popular photo on Instagram is one she took in Italy, which has 14.4 million likes.

#12 Selena Gomez – The Singer with her Friends

The next photo on the list is again by Selena Gomez. In this case, the singer is celebrating her best friend’s upcoming marriage. The photos show Selena Gomez and her friends on the beach with almost no makeup. The singer is radiating happiness and the post has gathered more than 14.4 million likes.

#13 Cristiano Ronaldo – Birthday Photo

Christiano Ronaldo is the most-followed athlete on every social platform. Therefore, it was expected that a post from him would also be one of the most-liked ones. This post shows him with his wife and son, in front of his birthday cake. The photo has 14.3 million likes.

#14 Kobe Bryant – His Last Post

The last post of Kobe Bryant, before his passing, was one that he congratulates LeBron James. After the tragic events, users visited his profile to pay tribute to the former NBA star. His last post has gathered 14.1 million likes.

#15 Kylie Jenner – With Travis Scott

The last post on the list is once again by Kylie Jenner. In this post, she shares a moment with Travis Scott. The post has gained over 14 million likes.

