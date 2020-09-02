Insulating your home’s windows is an inexpensive and easy project that may reap numerous benefits for your monthly energy bills. While insulation may not change bad windows into high-performance windows, it might make a marginal difference to get you through one or two seasons. Top-quality and new windows may not need a lot of insulating techniques, but they might benefit from additional measures like installing draperies and applying the following tips.

Consider Weather-stripping

Sealing your home with a tight-fitting weather-stripping may make your home warm during winter and you can enjoy low energy costs. Before you apply weather-stripping, you will have to assess ventilation needs and detect some air leaks.

It’s important to choose a weather-stripping type, which can withstand temperature changes, weather, tear, and friction associated with the location. Open-cell foams and felt weather-stripping are visible, inefficient, and vulnerable to weather. However, they are easy to apply, making them valuable when it comes to low-traffic areas. You may also consider other types of weather-stripping, such as the following:

Serrated metal weather-stripping

Vinyl weather-stripping

Interlocking metal weather-stripping

Tubular gasket weather-stripping

Window Attachments

An operable window attachment offers you the freedom to choose whether you want to keep your coverings closed or open for privacy. They also take advantage of the sun to retain heat in a home and maximize natural light. Some of the options you can go for include shades and blinds.

If you choose to go for shades rather than drapes, you may go for cellular honeycomb shades and roller shades. You can use them during chilly winters to trap air that offers an insulation layer to the windows. However, if you prefer blinds, you may consider horizontal or vertical slat-type because they are convenient for reducing summer heat. You can also adjust horizontal slat-type blinds to reflect and block direct sunlight from entering.

Put Draft Stoppers into Use

Small leaks can let cozy heat out and icy drafts in. For you to avoid this, you need to use draft stoppers. These stoppers, at times referred to as draft blockers, are cloth cylinders, which serve as physical barriers between outside and inside. Making a draft stopper can be an easy and fun project, which may take you an hour or less. All you need are supplies like:

Straight pins

Tape measure

Insulating materials

A medium-weight fabric

Scissors

Sewing machine

Take Caulking into Consideration

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), air leaks on windows can result in high energy bills. This is why it’s advisable to consider caulking that serves as the cheapest and fastest way to reduce power bills and conserve energy. While you may regard caulking as a do it yourself project, the EPA suggests that it’s noteworthy to seek professionals help to handle the ductwork.

When buying caulk, you may consider either silicone or acrylic latex. It’s mostly packed in disposable tubes or cartridge, which fits into caulking guns.

The Bottom Line

When the temperatures hit new lows in the winter, it would be difficult to crank up the heat in your home. This means that you will experience high energy bills every month, regardless of the available electric, fuel, and gas for heating.

Rather than using heavy coats and blankets to keep yourself warm, you may consider other effective alternatives. You can opt for caulking, weather-stripping, installing window attachments, and adding draft blockers. Either way, you prefer, you will be able to insulate your windows to prevent heat loss.