There are many games that you can play at a casino, whether you are visiting a physical (“brick and mortar”) casino or an online casino site.

While there are a considerable number of different games that exist, the most popular games are offered at almost every casino that exists. Here, we will explore the five most popular casino games that any self-respecting casino will offer – these five games between them account for over 90% of all table action!

Number 5: Craps

The origins of craps are rooted in its social aspect, and it has a reputation as one of the most fun and exciting games that you can play. In terms of odds, craps boasts some of the best. Craps is a dice-based game, yet online versions of craps that use randomized roll selections are also incredibly popular.

Number 4: Baccarat

This is also known as “Punto Banco”, Baccarat is a favorite in casinos due to the relatively low advantage of the house. While the rules of Baccarat are fairly complicated, which can lead to confusion when learning how to play and run games in real life, computer software has made it a lot easier to play on online gambling sites and apps. Any top mobile casino will almost definitely offer Baccarat to players.

Number 3: Casino Poker

While the game of poker has several variations including Texas Hold ‘Em and Mississippi Stud, casino poker games as a category account for over a fifth of table game action at casinos. A card-based game, poker allows players to incorporate tactics such as bluffing, which brings a social aspect that other games do not have. Online virtual casinos usually offer the games of Casino Hold ‘Em and 3-Card Poker, with cards dealt via randomization software. Poker is also a very popular spectator sport, with the world championships drawing in huge international audiences!

Number 2: Roulette

Although roulette is a simple game of chance, many players swear that there are clever systems of betting that enable you to tip the odds in your favor! While the truth of this is debatable, there is no denying that roulette is both extremely iconic and immensely popular, partly due to its lack of complex rules to learn, and partly due to the hypnotic experience of watching the roulette wheel turn! There are two main variations on the game of roulette – French Roulette and European Roulette (the less said about Russian Roulette, the better!)

Number 1: Blackjack

Accounting for a whopping 31% of the table action in casinos, blackjack is by far and away from the most popular casino game, due to the low house advantage, a large number of available variations (for example Pontoon, US Rules, and European Rules) on the game, and the element of skill involved. Despite the low house edge of the main game, players can also make “side bets”, which have a higher house edge. Blackjack is hugely popular both at physical casinos and on live-dealer online games.