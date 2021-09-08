Las Vegas is the world’s renowned entertainment city that boasts exotic casinos, Vegas strip clubs, and more Michelin Stars restaurants than any other. Located in the desert of Nevada, this city is filled with breathtaking scenery with sites like the Grand Canyon and its magnificent modern development.

Vegas is popular with tourists, and with a plethora of activities to do and sites to see, it is regarded as quite expensive. Contrary to popular belief, Vegas can accommodate nearly anyone with any budget, although this depends on your activities and lifestyle preferences when you visit or stay.

Are you looking to enjoy this great city without breaking the bank? Here is a list of 5 amazing things to do with a budget of less than $60.

Visit The Las Vegas Strip

This is the main thing that sets Las Vegas apart from other American cities. The Las Vegas strip is a 4.3-mile neon-soaked stretch south of Las Vegas Boulevard, lined with prestigious casino hotels, mainstream to high-end hotel shops and restaurants. Strolling the Strip can cost close to nothing when done on foot, but if you want to have even more fun, a 3-hour open-top bus tour can cost you around $32 per person.

The Strip is truly magical at night because of the neon lights and mesmerizing world landmarks and architectural wonders. This Strip is infamous for street performers and parties that run to the wee hours of the night, hence the name “the city that never sleeps.”

Take a Tour of the Hoover Dam

The Hoover Dam is a spectacular artificial wonder that was finished in 1936, being the world’s largest hydroelectric power station at the time. The dam is as tall as a 60-story building, making it one of man’s greatest design and engineering achievements to date.

Visiting and seeing the dam is absolutely free whether you are driving or just walking.

To learn more about the Hoover Dam, you will have to pay around $10 to access the Visitor Center, which is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It offers the facility’s Exhibit Gallery that features various audio, visual and interactive exhibits that are helpful for first-time visitors. The power plant tour provides access to the facility’s inspection tunnels which can cost as low as $15 and sometimes over $100 depending on the tour.

Get a Lap Dance

Vegas is known as Sin City because of the numerous adult entertainment options available. When you are looking to celebrate an occasion while enjoying wild experiences or just to unwind, Las Vegas strip clubs are the best place to be, even on a tight budget. They offer exotic dances but also feature a great ambiance for socialization and partying worth every penny.

Clubs also offer exciting packages that may include a free Limo ride, entry fee, and a couple of drinks for well under $50, with a lap dance costing as low as $15.

Visit a Museum

Even though you might not think of this, Vegas is filled with fascinating museums that hold most of the City’s undiscovered culture, making it a must-do activity. Neon Museum is an example and a favorite as it has over 200 neon signs that pay tribute to legendary hotels like Riviera and Stardust dating back to the 1930s.

Another favorite is the Mob Museum which showcases a courtroom trial experience, amazing trivia, and an awesome gift shop. Visiting one of these hidden gems can cost $14, while a membership can cost $80 with more benefits.

Take a Ferris Wheel Ride

The High Roller, located at the end of the LINQ shopping plaza, is an enormous Ferris wheel standing at 550 feet with 40 passengers. It offers a smooth ride that is a great experience for adrenaline junkies and even people who fear heights and speed. This 30-minute ride is the best way to enjoy a 360-degree view of the Strip at an affordable price of $20 per ticket.

Las Vegas is a city like no other, and the experiences from visiting are enough to last you a lifetime. There is just something different with how things look and how they are done; that is why it is said that “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” This place has something for everyone regardless of your bank balance, from stunning landscapes to mind-blowing casinos, shopping malls, and hotels.