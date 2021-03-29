The world of aesthetic enhancement is highly and red-red-worthy lucrative, to say the least. And botox? It reigns might among the many options for improving one’s physical qualities, with today’s advancements in honing the procedure into one that’s safe and effective simultaneously.

Why botox courses for dentists? Because this specialization, through the backing of innovative technologies in the dental and medical fields, is easily accessible by dental experts. And it is most recommended by and to the same. Here’s why.

1. Specialized Training Added To Your Portfolio

Dentists already have their portfolios brimming with accreditations, as the profession itself requires these badges. But bringing botox into the mix? The ever-growing-in-popularity under-the-knife makeover to-do is another medical specialization to add to your list, as a dental professional.

Having a degree in dentistry (and experience in a dental practice, for most) will serve as an indirect certification that you are an expert in the medical arena, now with the additional skill of conducting botox procedures.

2. Quick Training

As simple as that. A full botox course spans a short duration, and this is not an exaggeration. Certified dentists will be subjected to a 2-7 day training. Less, in many cases. This is because dental specialists are knowledgeable in “Basic Anatomy”, of the face, in particular, being that dentistry is zeroed-in on the oral cavity and its surroundings.

Beyond the “quick training”, botox treatments are also FDA-approved. A medical cherry-on-top-of-the-cake, especially in assuring clients that aesthetic procedures like botox are actually verified safe.

3. A Vast Market

You will be amazed to know that the market for botox is “vast”. “Vast”, an understatement. When such aesthetic techniques were once frowned upon because of the many health risks involved, modern technology has amped up its measures of safety and of efficacy.

Add to that how said techniques are much more economical at present than they were no less than a decade ago.

4. Something Called The “Lunchtime Procedure”

Botox procedures take a mere few minutes. Hence, earning its nickname, the “lunchtime procedure”. What this implies is that you won’t have to make adjustments to the schedules of your patients who are plotted down for dental check-ups.

This one’s a sideline that’s still right up the medical alley, and you can set it up within the confines of your dental practice’s scheduling framework.

5. Excellent Source Of “Extra” Income

Did you know that patients spend a collective average of over 3 million dollars on botox alone? Furthermore, research shows that this number has been seeing an increase year after year, and will continue in this rising trend in the years to come.

That’s a pool you can dip into, for additional income. Or should you want to venture out towards focusing on aesthetic procedures and treatments, you’ll still be at a win.

6. Little To No Downtime

Downtime in the application of botox is very minimal, if at all. And only if absolutely necessary (i.e. patients want to do touch-ups on parts of their faces that have previously undergone similar treatments).

Post-treatments are rare. However, return-treatments are necessary. Take a look at number 7.

7. Guaranteed Return-Treatments

Botox is meant to last for a certain period of time. Your clients will have to keep returning to re-do its application on areas on parts of their face they want “de-aged”.

On the practitioner’s end, this equates to the potential of earning a continuous stream of income per loyal customer.