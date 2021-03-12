Video content has become a popular choice for content creators and marketers compared to text. This can be attested to by the rise of YouTube. Not just YouTube, Facebook has the famous ‘Facebook watch’ option, and Instagram has Instagram TV to cater to this growing need for video.

As the social media landscape changes to favour, and seen more inclined towards videos, so is the video production process with constant research and developments. Video streaming services are gaining lots of traction, and companies like Netflix are booming.

So, what are some of the top trends in video production today that videographers should know?

1. Mobile Video consumption

Mobile video consumption has risen. Therefore, when producing a video, keep in mind that the video will be watched by mobile users. YouTube reports that mobile video production increases by 100% every year.

Mobile video viewers prefer short videos, and therefore when making a video, ensure they are short. This is something that someone can watch while queuing at the grocery store or while waiting for someone at a restaurant. Besides, short videos attract more social share compared to long videos.

While mobile is driving a tremendous viewership, also mobile phones are enabling the user to record videos and edit them with their phones. Many YouTubers are using phones with good quality resolution cameras to shoot their videos. Therefore, there’s no excuse as to why you can’t produce something creative with our mobile phones apart from making phone calls and socializing.

2. Virtual reality

There is an ongoing development to change virtual reality to be available for mass consumption. To tech giants such as Google and others are working overtime to ensure this dream come to fruition. Virtual reality is a new and innovative way for businesses to engage with their consumers.

Big companies such as carmaker Volvo have already tested virtual reality to test drive their ‘2015 XC 90’ model. Oculus has tested its high-powered headsets recently. Gaming is where virtual reality has been rapidly developing.

So, for any video producer to remain competitive, they must pay attention to what is happening with virtual reality and how they can make use of them.

3. Aerial videos and Drones

Drones are super affordable these days. You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on helicopter rides to take drone shots. Using a drone is cheaper, and you can either hire one or make an effort to acquire one. It will come in handy for aerial photographs in places you could not have otherwise accessed.

Video production teams should make an effort to ensure they have drones for their video productions. Drones have the ability to provide steady footage for hours, and no matter the purpose of the video, you will always get quality aerial footage that could be better compared to aerial footage done aboard a helicopter.

4. Cinemagraphs

This is creativity on a whole new level that combines photography and films and allows video production teams to tell stories on an epic level. It’s a trending way for brands to communicate to their audience in a captivating new way.

According to video experts at Spiel, the process involves taking photographs and playing them in a loop with other editing details to pass the message. It is not a new thing, but of late, it has been trending. German carmaker Mercedes Benz is known to use Cinemagraphs in nits marketing campaigns. Cinemagraphs are ideal for social media, emails, landing pages, blog post, even digital Ads campaigns.

5. 4k Quality videos

The quality of videos is improving thanks to innovations. Ultra-high-definition (UHD) or 4K is an excellent innovation in video production that delivers the best in video quality, better than a 1920 X 1080-pixel resolution.

4K quality is not just limited to film studios and television sets. High-end phones too, can produce 4K quality shots. 4K standard resolution reaches up to 4000 Pixels, which way better and provides quality viewership with beautiful screen colours by capturing the finest details.

4K is good for production teams and is characterized by better post-processing images and more options for manipulating each picture frame when editing the final video. $K also enables the video productions team to make great use of fake backgrounds such as green screens and produce better results with motion tracking and r4educed grain and rotoscoping.

6. GoPro Cameras

Do you own a GoPro camera? It seems to be the trend nowadays, with almost every videographer desiring to own one.

GoPro cameras are good action cameras and can be used to shoot cross-country tours because they are easily portable. It has a frame rate option and provides a good frame rate option. The global action cameras are reportedly on the rise.

The increasing monetization of shot video clips like treks and cross c country tours has created a need for action cameras worldwide, with demand reaching an all-time high and rising at 22% annually. Most athletes and motorsports enthusiasts are the ones buying these cameras, but also travel vloggers as they take on challenges such as bungy jumping and zip lining; they are using GoPro cameras to catch all the action and uploading this content to social media.

7. Video Valets

These days if you are tired of customer support because of frustrating phone calls, video valets are a great option. Video valets are connecting with customer support via webcam. Face-to-face interaction via webcam is the ideal way to move forward with customer support.

A big corporation such as Amazon has already adopted the service with a Mayday button on its Kindle Fire HDX—as well as 75 percent of the tablet’s client service. As a video production professional, you should be asking clients to help them set up this innovative customer support approach to ensure the quality of the interaction is top-notch.

Video valets also involve having explainer videos on the knowledge base blog instead of an article. It encompasses also doing video appraisals and phone chat with customers