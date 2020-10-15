Forty-one problem solvers have received top awards in a national Mathematics competition. The Year 7, 8 and 9 students from Richmond School and Sixth Form College have been awarded Bronze, Silver and Gold, certificates from the United Kingdom Mathematics Trust (UKMT) which organises a series of challenges for the gifted and talented in Mathematics.

The students completed the Junior Maths challenge, which is aimed at students up to and including Year 8. The results have been announced and the students were presented with their certificates in recognition of their fabulous achievements.

In a normal year, Year 7 and 8 students would prepare for the competition in school, with a series of after-school sessions arranged for Year 6 pupils. This would be followed by an hour-long challenge in exam conditions in school. Lockdown necessitated an on-line version that could be done at home.

Scott Lunn, Lead Teacher for Maths, said: “A huge credit is due to all the students who took part and had the resilience to follow a whole series of instructions sent out by e-mail. We were delighted that so many of our students achieved the coveted Bronze, Silver and Gold awards and it was a pleasure to present them with their certificates.”

The UK Mathematics Trust was founded in 1996 and its charitable aim is to advance the education of young people in mathematics. They do this by working with hundreds of volunteers across the UK to organize competitions promoting problem solving and team work and other mathematical enrichment activities. The Junior, Intermediate and Senior mathematical challenges attract over 700,000 entries each year.

Scott Lunn concluded: “Our students really enjoy the UKMT challenges and thrive on solving a host of mathematical problems. Each year they look forward to taking part. It’s a fabulous initiative to develop a love of problem solving and open our young people’s minds to the breadth and depth of mathematics.”