Fintech continues to evolve and advance as it helps people automate financial services using software and algorithms.

Fintech or “financial technology” first appeared in the 21st century and was first entrenched in larger financial institutions before focusing more on consumers that covers sectors like retail banking, fundraising and investment management.

There has arisen a few key places in the world that have become hubs for Fintech, those include Singapore and Ireland.

Here are some of the latest innovations being made in Fintech.

Crowdfunding

Outside of traditional banking, Fintech has allowed the rise of companies like GoFundMe and Kickstarter to allow people to raise money for their ideas or causes. Fintech facilitates the relative ease of giving money to a project, and for the startup to receive funds, with the app taking a portion of the proceeds. In the past, companies with a dream would have to go to traditional banking institutions and get a loan or seek investors the traditional way.

However, with these innovations in Fintech, they can go directly to the consumer, pitch their idea, and ask them to partner together to see the project become a reality. Instead of a bank or investor taking on the risk, the risk is borne by dozens, hundreds or even thousands of consumers. However, it also means projects that would normally not receive funding are able to be made thanks to the passion and belief of the end consumer.

Cryptocurrency

There are many exchanges now that buy or sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and have made a huge splash in the investment world. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are volatile when it comes to their value in the market, the digital currency continues to be an enigmatic and mysterious commodity. If you want to find an online broker, you can go to www.trusted-broker-reviews.com/ to find a transparent review and comparison. First, you just need to know which financial instrument you want to trade and then search for the broker that’s perfect for you.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Mobile Payments

With a smartphone in almost every pocket, it makes sense that we use our phones for more than just wasting time on Youtube. Instead, the global mobile payment market is growing rapidly as it allows people to pay and exchange money with a few taps on their phone. And chances are even if you forgot your wallet, you would never forget your phone.

Budgeting Apps

Just like paying for things with our phones, it’s also becoming more popular to do your budgeting on an app. Consumers can create their monthly budget on their phones and keep track of their purchases throughout the day, week and month. It’s so simple and convenient, it’s no wonder that the apps have become so popular. Gone are the days of writing everything in a physical cheque book.

In the end, Fintech is the massive collision between technology and finances, and with the way the world is going, things are only becoming more digital. Where things go from here will definitely be interesting to watch as more startups keep coming up with innovations and new ways of doing business.