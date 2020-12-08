The latest digital currency technology threatening to replace traditional financial institutions is also one of the fastest spreading technologies of the century. Prominent educational institutions have taken a lead role in helping understand and develop the decentralized system of exchange by offering relevant courses in preparation of widespread adoption.

America, Canada, Europe and Asia are among the first landscapes to progressively implement crypto regulations and have major educational institutions adapting to the digital currencies. Be that as it may, most financial institutions such as banks do not approve integration of digital currencies into modern economies, seeing it as a threat to their economic space. However, these currencies are not completely disadvantageous to these institutions; besides, professionals say that there are possibilities that the technology and the institutions could remedy one another’s weaknesses.

Impact of Cryptocurrency on Modern Enterprises

In the 21st century, modern enterprises striving to be a status symbol in their respective industries have to be proactive in adapting to new technologies. Currently, leading operators in different fields have made a point to keep up with the latest financial trends by being early adopters of cryptocurrency. Multiple benefits are coming from this acceptance, and distribution of digital currency is steadily improving.

Digital currency is now accepted by major retailers like Home Depot, Microsoft, Star Bucks, KFC, and so many other outlets. In landscapes like Canada, cryptocurrency has been a key driver in the fast-rising digital economy, and as new online industries emerge, cryptocurrency has offered utmost convenience in online transactions. Online gaming is one of the Canadian industry that is on the rise and using cryptocurrencies in legalized online casinos in Canada has generated an incredible response from local and international gamers.

Most cryptocurrency courses offered do not require any qualifications during admission apart from the Msc level, which requires at least a Bachelor’s degree in any sector. Here are the top five global universities offering the courses.

The New York University-USA

United States residents do not have to look far for institutions teaching blockchains since New York University is one of the most prestigious institutions in this particular field.

The university seeks to provide learners with the most crucial knowledge about the technology through blockchains programs. The course covers essential topics from the creation process to the most refined crypto trading skills. For example, the university aims to educate students on how to differentiate the currencies and identify the right features to suit different situations. The university also offers students real-life experience of trading the currencies, by providing industry resources, to ensure graduates gain a considerable deal of knowledge before graduating.

Most importantly, the university gives weight to legal matters concerning digital currencies. They also ensure graduates make the most out of the lessons by equipping them with the necessary know-how to identify and utilize future opportunities.

The University of Cumbria-UK

The University of Cumbria is one of the most prominent learning institutions, leading by example, in promoting cryptocurrencies. The university was the first to accept bitcoins as a payment means for the 2014 blockchain courses. The university seeks to further educate on cryptocurrency matters by providing an online masters class to focus on the future of currencies.

According to the institution, there is a need to consider alternative currencies due to the fast-growing financial markets, both at small and large scale. Cash is scarce, necessitating using a more available unit, which is unanimous and can apply in diverse situations.

The Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology-Australia

Many people with the desire to learn cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies lack the opportunity or time due to the busy nature of modern lifestyles. However, you can now sign up for an online course at the RMIT, which rewards credentials after the course. The institution ensures high-end training by coordinating the contribution of top professionals in the industry and engaging learners with successful traders.

The National University of Singapore-Asia

The National University of Singapore portrays a greater interest in the technology, having built a FinTech lab for the field. The university is one of the few providing the highest quality of education in the field by teaching real-life go-about. Apart from the longer courses, shorter courses, including a day’s course, are offered for particular groups.

The institution is well known for providing both economic and technological skills for digital technology. Furthermore, students are exposed to making the underlying technologies through a school community, which engages them in building a decentralized application (DApp). This way, even students who look forward to pursuing different courses in the same field can experience the underground works supporting the technology.

Stanford University

Stanford University aims to provide critical skills through its cryptocurrency and blockchain programs. The university seeks to accrue knowledge in detail by engaging various departments such as the law, business, economics, and computer departments to research blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Stanford University’s centre for blockchain research provides a more hands-on learning strategy by engaging students in developing the latest and useful technologies that may be incorporated in the field.

Apart from common skills, the university offers programs that analyze the technology to the core. To put students in a better position, courses cover all necessary information, such as the risks of adopting such technologies and how they could fall or succeed in various situations.

These global institutions set the pace for others to accept the emerging technology and acknowledge that irrespective of its controversial speculations, it is the most promising alternative that could supplement the shortcomings of using cash.