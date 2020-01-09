One of the UK’s largest college groups, NCG, has appointed North East independent law firm Muckle LLP as its main legal provider following a competitive tender process.

After scoring higher than any other bidder, the Newcastle based law firm for businesses will now provide all NCG’s day to day legal services and will also be able to bid for ‘special projects’ when they become available.

Muckle was appointed on the NCG framework to advise on a range of matters including governance and student affairs (including FOI and Data Protection), as well as property, estates, construction, employment and pensions.

NCG is a group of seven colleges (including Newcastle College) that delivers a broad range of industry-leading training programmes including apprenticeships, further and higher education courses. Muckle has previously advised the group on a number of high profile college mergers, including Carlisle College in 2017.

Mike Wilmot, from NCG, said: “We’re delighted to announce that Muckle will be our main day to day legal services provider. The panel were impressed by the quality of provision Muckle offered and we are looking forward to continuing to build our relationship with them.”

Alex Craig, partner and head of Commercial at Muckle, added: “NCG is one of the UK’s leading training and education providers and we are proud to develop our relationship.

“To be named as the group’s main legal provider is absolutely fantastic for us as a business.

“It is testament to the hard work and expertise of our education team, led by partner Tony McPhillips, who have done a tremendous job of establishing this practice area as a high performing and hugely successful part of our firm.”

Muckle LLP’s education team regularly acts for schools, colleges and universities on all aspects of commercial law and is ranked top in the North for education legal services by Legal 500 UK.

In addition to its track record in further education, the team has also completed over 100 academy conversions. Muckle also holds a place on three panels on the national Higher Education Procurement Consortia for universities across England and Wales, including the ‘one stop shop’ legal services panel, and has acted on several major university projects, including advising Newcastle University on its landmark Helix development.