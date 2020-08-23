Roulette is one of the most popular casino games that has a major role in gambling’s evolution. Today, players can bet on hundreds of free roulette games in online casinos and free-play sites. People have come up with numerous strategies on how to beat the game and score as much cash possible. Some of the strategies give good results, while some of them should be avoided. By going through this article, you will learn which roulette strategies are proven to function.

Before digging into details of roulette systems, take a look at which roulette versions you can choose from since betting on different versions give different results because of the different house edge percent and wheel design.

American Roulette is a roulette game that includes 36 numbers plus 0, and 00 sockets, giving a total of 38 landing-spots. The American version has the basic house edge of 5.26%, which means that for every 100 units wagered the player should receive 94.7 units back.

European Roulette is a single 0 socket version with 36 numbers and a 0 socket. The European version comes with a house edge of 2.7%, which means that for every 100 units wagered, the player wins 97.3 units.

French Roulette has the same wheel design as the European, but it plays by different rules like la partage and en prison that apply when the players land a ball on the 0 sockets. The French roulette version includes the most favourable house edge percent – 1.35%.

House edge basically refers to how much percent does the online casino take from the total wagered player’s money. So, it is best to choose the roulette version that has the small house edge as you will lose less cash and also make roulette strategies more effective.

Does the 100% Success Strategy Exist?

It is important to keep in mind before using any roulette system that none of them are 100% successful all the time. When roulette starts spinning, the odds of scoring are relative and unpredictable. However, each system has the potential to improve the outcome of a game by earning more than the wagered sum.

Progressive Roulette Systems

Progressive roulette systems are based on the concept of increasing the bet size every time you lose/win, depending on the specific progressive strategy applied. Considering that, one can choose from Martingale, Reverse Martingale, and D’Ambert systems.

The Martingale system suggests that the player should double the bet at every loss, which means that if the player has wagered 2 credits bet and lost, the next bet should amount 4 credits to re-gain the lost money and earn some more. However, this system is mostly used by the new players while the experienced ones prefer other systems over the Martingale.

Reverse Martingale system is a strategy that includes doubling the bet at every win. Since the player receives a certain amount of credits and then tries to double the bet at the next spin, the reverse strategy is a little safer to apply than the Martingale.

Both of the mentioned systems work best with outside bets, and they have a 50% chance of being successful. Nevertheless, on many occasions, Martingale strategies cause players to run out of cash way to quickly or hit the table limit before managing to make-up for the lost credits.

D’Alembert roulette system is one of the safest to use, and it works best for the even bets that have a 50% chance of landing. Those bets are, red/black, even/odd, 1-18, and 1-36. The point of the strategy is to increase the bet at every win and decrease it at every loss. At the very beginning, try to set the bet size not greater than 1% of your total funds.

Fibonacci roulette system is based on following the Fibonacci scheme when setting bets based on whether you have lost or won. The sequence starts with number 1, but you don’t have to begin your session by setting 1 credit bet size. You can use any betting value as long as the system is followed. At every win, the bet size should move two positions down the scheme, while at every loss, the bet size should move by two positions further on the Fibonacci scheme. For example, the bet size is 3$, and you lose. In this situation, you should increase the bet size to 5$ to make up for the lost cash. It is proven that this system is much safer to use than the martingale one, and it works the best for even bets.

Non-Progressive Roulette Systems

These systems suggest that players should either keep the same bet throughout the whole game or change it at their own will. The most applied non-progressive roulette strategy is the James bond one, used by the famous characters in movies.

The James Bond systems suggest that the player should bet on the neighbouring numbers. This includes dividing the bet size on 5 bets which is a smart move if you want to bet on a certain number. Most of the time the ball lands near the wanted number, so betting on neighbouring sockets can bring success often.

Double Street Quad system uses a combination of inside bets. The player places the bet on two double streets from which one is on the corner bet while the other is set as a straight-up bet on the specific number.