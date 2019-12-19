Online competition is only getting tougher. As such, new benchmarks, trends and ways of doing things are being created. There is a great revolution taking place on various platforms.

In light of this, it is prudent that one keeps up with the trends and keep on learning. Going forward in 2020 and beyond, some of the tried and tested ways that have recently been implemented will get more enhanced. On the other hand, some elements of online existence will be rendered redundant.

The following are some of the SEO trends that will significantly influence your online work in 2020.

E-A-T Gets Bigger in 2020 (Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness)

If any word has been thrown around more quite consistently lately, it is the fake news tag. It has grown so much so that one has very few choices on whom really to trust. Even some of the world’s largest and trusted media outlets have been hit hard by this unfortunate phenomenon.

In 2020 and beyond, expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness will significantly influence online content. Joel house Search Media suggests that in 2020, content creators must, therefore, choose whom they collaborate with in creating content for their audience. Important questions, therefore, relate to how authoritative are your contributors? What‘s their background? What’s their expertise?

By the end of the day, you want content that can influence and make an impact, and one of the best ways to do this is by positioning yourself as a trusted and authoritative influence.

SERP Marketing and Content Diversification

Search Engine Results Pages (SERP) has been a significant tool in gauging the performance of various pages. While lots of factors determine how your pages rank, it is important to create content that complements and supports your ranking efforts, hence the idea of content diversification.

Enhance your content with expertise graph, short brief answers, as well as interactive and visible results.

Snippets Create Search Clicks

Google is attempting to offer website visitors quick, short answers that are brief, precise and to the point. This experience opens a world of possibilities for the visitors and leads to more clicks as they seek elaboration.

Google has made this one of its most important tools. It is, therefore, time to make your website a source of fast, accurate and helpful responses as this increases your chances of ranking higher and beating competition.

The idea is to give users an experience that responds to their queries without pretty quick before they choose to dig deeper for more possibilities.

Capitalize on Voice Search and Videos: It is Really Growing

Emerging trends take time to make an impact. However, for the tech-savvy population, new technologies excite them greatly. Voice search is a relatively new technology that is fast gaining popularity.

It is estimated that 41% of adults use online voice search at least every day. In 2020, the numbers are expected to hit no less than 50% of all online searches. This means that businesses must rethink and position themselves for the impact of such technologies.

A major advantage of voice technology is enhancing the performance of connected devices. Digital marketers should take advantage of voice search technologies to enhance their SEO capabilities.

Videos have also become an integral part of SEO. In fact, videos are a revolution unto themselves and have been used for digital marketing in ways hitherto unexpected. From influencer videos to explainer stories, brands are taking advantage of the popularity of videos and the ease of making them leverage online existence.

Optimize Content Mobile Gadgets

The need to optimize content for mobile accessibility cannot be overemphasized. It is actually supposed to be the first and most important element to consider when building your website and ultimately when creating content.

To create a picture of how important mobile-first is, think of how many people are on their smartphones in traffic, in their homes, social places and all. What content are they consuming on their mobile devices?

In the next decade, mobile penetration will increase and internet access will also enhance access to content. Going into 2020 and beyond, online marketers must ensure that their platforms and content is mobile friendly. A simple basic approach is to use themes, fonts, and colors that complement your content on mobile devices.

Load Speeds

How long does it take for your website to load content for visitors?

For a long time, load speeds have determined how long a visitor stays on the website. It is estimated that the average waiting time by visitors is four seconds. This means that website managers and owners must endeavor to have their websites optimized for the quickest possible loading. Remember, visitors have several alternatives and they will quickly hop onto a website that provides faster problems for their queries.

Conclusion

Some of the SEO trends for 2020 are continuations of what has been building up over the years. This notwithstanding, it is expected that search engines will create fresh approaches to content optimization as the year runs down.

SEO is ultimately an ever-evolving aspect of online business and one that cannot be pegged to a single approach. In view of this, businesses are advised to constantly evaluate and experiment with new and emerging SEO techniques. In SEO, there is almost something new to learn. Search engines such as Google also keep on changing their algorithms. What works today may not necessarily be what’s most important tomorrow. Nonetheless, there is a bright future for online businesses that seek to adapt some of the techniques.