Are you having a hard time because of clogged sink drains, rusted plumbing connections, dry hair, stiff laundry, and lather-less soaps? It might be an indication that you have hard water. Hard water often causes troubles in a plumbing system and bothers many homeowners.

But before that, you must first understand what hard water is and how it affects your plumbing system.

What is Hard Water?

Hard water is freshwater that holds more minerals than regular water. It absorbs a high amount of natural minerals like calcium and magnesium.

How does it affect your plumbing system? The absorbed minerals in hard water react with cleaning products like soap and shampoo. This chemical reaction creates soap build-up on faucets, tubs, showers, and sinks. Over time, these mineral deposits also start to build up inside water pipes that cause clogs and reduced water flow.

Yes, those build-ups caused by hard water are such a nuisance. They can ruin your plumbing system. It can also cause hair and skin dryness and glitches on your fixtures and appliances. Therefore, the best way to fix this problem is to install a water softener system in your home.

Purpose of a Water Softener

A water softener works by removing hardness-causing minerals from your water supply through a process called ion exchange.

How does it work? First, a water softener has three components: a mineral tank, a control valve, and a brine tank. Mineral tank contains resin beads with sodium – a negatively charged ion. When the hard water enters the mineral tank, these resin beads attract the positively charged ions- calcium and magnesium. The beads will then exchange sodium ions by releasing them into the water. After that, softened water now flows into your home.

Factors to Consider in Choosing a Water Softener

Things that you have to consider before buying a water softener:

There are four main types of water softeners. Out of these four types, ion exchange water softener is the most popular and commonly used by homeowners. However, you can choose which softener to avail of depending on your preference.

Salt-Based Ion Exchange. This type of water softener cycles water through two tanks, the mineral tank with resin beads and the brine tank. The resin attracts the hard minerals from water while releasing sodium (salt) into the water. If you want to use a salt-based softener, take a look at a Morton water softener system.

Salt-Free. This type of water softener uses potassium chloride instead of salt. It may be a better option for people who limit their salt intake. However, it only prevents hard water minerals from depositing on your pipes and appliances rather than removing them from the water.

Dual-Tank. This type of water softener uses two tanks with resin beads. The other tank serves as a spare tank whenever the other one is recharging.

This type of water softener is a plug-in device that clips into the incoming pipe. It creates a magnetic field that changes the electromagnetic properties of calcium carbonate. This way, the mineral particles will keep away from the water pipes and not make deposits.

Choosing a water softener with the right size is vital. The ability to remove hardness-causing minerals from water without frequent regenerations also needs to be considered. It must be large enough to cope with the demands of your household.

How will you determine the appropriate size of water softener that you need? First, get a calculator. You can multiply the number of people from your home by 75 (the average number of gallons used daily by each person) to discern how much water your household uses daily. Then multiply the result by the number of hardness minerals present in your water to figure out the capacity of a water softening system you need.

For instance, your family of 6 uses 450 gallons of water daily (6 X 75). If your water has 10 GPG (grains per gallon) of hardness minerals, then you will need a water softener with a removal capacity of 4,500 GPG (450 X 10) each day.

So, if you are looking for a water softener that can cope with a large household, the Morton 45,000 grain water softener might be the one for you.

Features and Controls. Another significant factor to be considered before purchasing a water softener is the control they offer. Some water softeners automatically control the amount of water and regeneration cycles. However, the two main types of softeners feature an adjustable controller.

Water Softener with Timer Control. It has an electronic timer that recharges the unit and regenerates automatically at your scheduled time. It is helpful to those who often forget to charge their water softener. It can also waste sodium and water because of the frequent and unneeded regenerations. But if you have excessive water use, this may fall short.

Demand-Initiated Regeneration Softener. It either has an electronic sensor or a mechanical meter that calculates and measures water usage. Unlike a water softener with a timer, DIR can detect if the resin needs recharging and only regenerates when necessary. This type of system is perfect for households with excessive use of water.

Rent or Buy? Some companies offer water softeners for rent. The rental price depends on the service, and the materials you want to buy range from $15 to $50 monthly. On the other hand, a water softener’s price also varies depending on the features they offer. You can purchase a unit with a price ranging from $400 to $ 2,500 or more. But if you are looking for cheap, the Morton System Saver might be a good option.

To sum up, you need to consider four factors in choosing a water softener system for your home, that is, the type of water softener, size, control, and features, as well as the price.

Additionally, check the actual level of hardness in the water supply. Then choose a water softener that meets the needs of your home.

Lastly, visit the link directing to Morton water softener review page to know more about water softening systems.